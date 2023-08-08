My apologies to Dave the turkey and David Leslie the handler, who were standing next to me at the Celebrity Showmanship event at the Tanana Valley State Fair last Thursday.
I blame it all on Portly, the 6.5 pound chicken I clutched under my right armpit. Only moments earlier, I learned that chickens have no sphincter muscles and can unexpectedly spray poop in a wide arc at any moment.
That’s exactly what happened — much to my dismay and to the chagrin of David and Dave, who were standing next to me in the arena. David Leslie is the board secretary for the Tanana Valley State Fair.
This was my third year at the event, showing off critters from the barn that I know nothing about. It doesn’t matter how much I listen to the 4-H teen who patiently offers expert instruction. Every year is a new and exciting experience, filled with surprised.
I showed a pig the first year and that was scary. Pigs are big and they don’t listen. At least my pig didn’t listen to me. They also fight with each other in the arena, kept apart only by volunteers who use boards to break up the melee.
The second year, I showed Curry, the famous goat. Curry is four years old now. He gained fame in 2019 when he managed to escape just before he was due to be butchered and boiled into an Indian food delicacy. His escape was big news in Fairbanks when he eluded capture for several days. He ended up in the back of a patrol car, transported to the Fairbanks Animal Shelter. From there, he escaped the butcher’s block for good. Curry even has his own Facebook Page now with 1,200 followers.
Curry was a little frisky, but pretty well behaved, when we met in the arena.
This year I thought a chicken would be a good choice. Small. Compact. Easy. That was before I learned that they are wild and uncontrollable poopers.
I got to show Portly, one of a trio of chickens, along with Plump and Rotunda, raised by Phillip Johnson, 15. They were all Cornish Cross chickens from the Hoover Hatchery. Philip described them as food-driven, very lazy and regular sleepers. He is a member of the 4-H North Pole Ptarmigans.
Emcee Mike Wilcher does a fine job interviewing all the celebrities and poking fun at all of our obvious lack of showmanship abilities. I diabolically thought I might use my pooping chicken to cut my interview short — but I had no say over when Portly opted to let loose.
Meanwhile, that 6.5 pound chicken under my right arm got heavier and heavier and heavier. When I finally returned the chicken to its cage, my forearm was throbbing. Afterward, I bought a smoothie and had to hold it in my left hand because my right hand had no grip.
It’s always fun to see the folks who wholeheartedly join the Celebrity Showmanship. They are all good sports including Scott McCrea of Explore Fairbanks and Tom Gross of Tommy G’s Meat and Sausage. Both entered the arena with a mob of grunting, rowdy pigs. Aino Welch of the North Pole City Council was the most experienced of all of us and had no fear of any of the barn animals. She showed more than one. A few political candidates and restaurant owners participated as well.
My favorite part of the evening might have been watching Joe Hayes wrangle Eugene, a strutting and very portly turkey with a mind of his own. The emcee even got Hayes to try gobbling like a turkey, which was the funniest thing I have heard in a long time. He should probably stick with his day job.
