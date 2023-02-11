I never forgot the parenting advice I received from Carol H. Brice when my daughter started elementary school 23 years ago.
“It’s all about social,” Carol Brice told me. “She is thinking, ‘Who is my best friend today? What friends will come to my house to play after school?’
“Just be grateful for any academics that slip in,” she added.
Years earlier, when I was first pregnant, I enrolled in a “what to expect” workshop from her. As an older mother, I wanted to make sure I knew everything I should know.
Fast forward to when my daughter was 8 years old and Carol Brice gave my ex-husband and I advice that would help us ensure our daughter emotionally survived and thrived after our divorce.
That was decades ago, but I never forgot how much I appreciated her expertise in all those sessions. It was my honor to know her and her family on a personal level as well.
The Brice family announced this week that Carol Brice died on Feb. 6. A full obituary is forthcoming, according to her family.
From the time she stepped out of her car in Fairbanks in 1961 to take a job as a public health nurse, she was a tireless advocate for families and children in Fairbanks throughout the state.
The board of directors of the Carol H. Brice Family Center shared their memories of her “lifelong commitment to the health and wellbeing of the children of Alaska.”
“A program that began with parenting classes and community outreach activities in her basement blossomed into several expansive agencies that serve families and children throughout the Interior and beyond,” the board said in a released statement.
They said Brice was “giddy” watching her vision take place.
Brice had a master’s degree in counseling and education and was a founding member of numerous organizations, including the Fairbanks Child Protection Task Force Inc. and the Alaska Children’s Trust. She was an incredible force for the development of family services in Fairbanks, but she was quick to credit the contributions of countless others who also worked tirelessly to help establish what is now the Resource Center for Parents and Children, Head Start and the Carol H. Brice Family Center.
The Carol H. Brice Family Center, at 1949 Gillam Way, was created from her own experiences trying to launch and maintain nonprofit agencies in Fairbanks.
According to the board, Brice remembered the “lean days, when the operating budget covered the lights and heat and not much else.” The center now houses agencies at below-market cost to alleviate the stresses of building operation and maintenance, so organizations can concentrate on their mission to help families and children in the Fairbanks area.
It is a far cry from the days women visiting from rural areas would cut parka patterns from one end of her basement floor to the other, the board said.
“Yet the invaluable parenting lessons Carol learned from those wise women became an indelible part of her work,” the board said. “The exchange of ideas within these friendships formed the foundation of Carol’s vision: to bring the services that support healthy Interior families to a central location where community can access them.”
Brice summed it up herself this way: “All I had to do was open the door; they just needed a warm place to work, and they made such beautiful things.”
Through all those years, Carol Brice was one person who made a difference in people’s lives. She certainly made a difference in mine.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.