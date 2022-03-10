Fairbanks is pitching in this month to help its most senior citizens who depend on Meals on Wheels.
The need has never been stronger. Since 2020, the number of seniors served by this program in the Interior has grown by 59%. This is the first and only program in Interior Alaska, which provides nutritious meals to senior citizens still living in their homes.
Federal, community and grant funding is not keeping pace with the growth as more and more seniors locally depend on Meals on Wheels for sustenance. The program supports healthy aging and helps seniors avoid malnutrition and hunger.
That is why the 2022 March for Meals Fairbanks campaign hopes to raise $50,000 this month. Donors have already contributed nearly $11,000 as of this week. The Senior Center hopes to reach its goal by the end of March.
The number of seniors age 80 and older in the Interior is expected to almost triple by 2030. Support for programs like this is essential to keep seniors thriving.
To help, four elementary schools have launched Pennies for Seniors: Anne Wien, Denali, Hunter and Ladd. The Hungry Robot will provide a pizza party for the school that collects and donates the most pennies to this program.
Starting March 21, Sunrise Espresso will join with Meals on Wheels as a charity program partner. On March 24, Meals on Wheels will receive 50 cents of every drink purchased.
The Fairbanks Senior Center is asking residents and businesses community-wide to spread the word about the Meals on Wheels program.
This is also the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, which provides funding for Meals on Wheels throughout the nation. In March 1972, President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. The program has become a critical one. It addresses food insecurity and malnutrition, combats social isolation, enables independence and improves health. But funding is just not keeping up with current need.
It is also the 49th anniversary of the Fairbanks Senior Center.
To donate to Meals on Wheels, scan the QR code on the fliers posted around town, call the Senior Center at 907-452-1735 or check out the online donation page at fairbanksseniorcenter.networkforgood.com. You can also donate to the Fairbanks Senior Center’s account at Denali State Bank on Airport Way.
Covid-19 changed the way Meals on Wheels are delivered, requiring social distancing. That change keeps seniors safe but sacrifices daily, in-person wellness checks that combat isolation and ensure mental/physical well being. Therefore, the senior center launched the Silver Squad Wellness Callers program, to continue this essential service in a different way.
Volunteers are welcome to become a Silver Squad Wellness caller. The commitment requires one to three hours a week, to talk with local seniors, assess their needs, and maybe run a couple simple vital errands. Call 907 452-1735 for more information.
The Fairbanks Senior Center announces that the week of March 21 will be Community Influencer Appreciation Week. The center will acknowledge supporters via social media sites like Facebook and Instagram. Watch for this hashtag #2022MarchforMealsFBX.
In 2021, volunteer drivers donated 5,166.95 hours to Meals on Wheels. They served 76,927 meals, up 17% from the previous year. They helped 448 seniors, an increase of 59% from 2020.
More information is available at fairbanksseniorcenter.org.