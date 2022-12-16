HEALY — When Kathleen Kelly dropped off a platter of light wheat rolls, she thought she was merely contributing to dinner at a local holiday event, the Healy Christmas Bazaar.

Little did she know her baked goods were entered into the special baking contest. She was even more surprised when she learned she took top honors in that contest.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.