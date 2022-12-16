When Kathleen Kelly dropped off a platter of light wheat rolls, she thought she was merely contributing to dinner at a local holiday event, the Healy Christmas Bazaar.
Little did she know her baked goods were entered into the special baking contest. She was even more surprised when she learned she took top honors in that contest.
Kelly works at Denali National Park.
The soup making competition was won by Donna Gurley, who created a delicious vegetable soup. She is a kindergarten teacher at Tri-Valley School.
Both winners received special aprons declaring one of the Best Bread Baker and the other a Super Souper.
This is also the season for Christmas Bird Counts. The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is a citizen science program to track winter bird populations. It has been ongoing for more than 100 years.
The Denali Christmas Bird Count is Sunday. It lasts 24 hours and covers a 177 square mile circle that is 15 miles in diameter. Centered on the bridge over the Nenana River at McKinley Village, the circle includes Horseshoe Lake in Denali National Park to the north, Carlo Creek to the south, 1½ miles east of park headquarters and 7½ miles east of McKinley Village out the Yanert River.
Birds can be identified by sight or by sound. Birds can also be counted at feeders. Participants are asked to record the highest number of birds of each species seen together at the feeder on that day.
“Count week” is the three days before and after count day, and those birds can be added to the final list.
Anyone participating is asked to record hours spent and miles covered and note how many people are in your party. Also note your mode of transportation: skies, dogsled, snowshoe, snow machine, car or living room couch for feeder observers.
Contact Nan Eagleson at 907 750-3744 to request a designated area to avoid duplication. A map of the count circle is posted at the Denali Post Office.
The Healy Christmas Bird Count is Saturday. For more information, email healycbc@gmail.com.
The Tri-Valley Christmas Bird Count happened for the fifth year this week, with students from Tri-Valley School focusing on an area within a one-mile radius of the school. Fifth-grade students worked on learning how to identify schoolyard birds and according to their teacher, will be helping guide other student groups.
Denali National Park will host a winter solstice ski and stroll from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Starting at the Murie Science and Learning Center (Denali’s Winter Visitor Center), visitors can ski, snowshoe or stroll along a trail lit by ice luminaries.
The event is family friendly, and trails are appropriate for all levels of ability. Hot drinks will be available, but please bring your own cup. The park is trying to avoid ending up with a pile of used disposable cups.
