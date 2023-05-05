Four Fairbanks physicians will be honored at a special banquet next week for their work keeping the public safe, before, during and after the Covid pandemic.
The Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) will honor the physicians at the third annual Legends & Heroes Dinner on May 10 at Pioneer Park’s Civic Center. Social hour is at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m.
This tradition began in 2019 to honor individuals who leave their mark and become part of Alaska history. This month, honorees include Drs. Angelique Ramirez, Laura Brunner, Mark Simon and Mischelle Nace.
The special dinner will also act as a fundraiser to purchase a 15-passenger van to transport Scouts to various scouting activities. To make reservations or sponsor seats for the dinner, or to donate funds for the van, call 907-452-1976.
Here’s a brief glimpse of the honorees.
As chief medical officer for Foundation Health Partners, Angelique Ramirez communicated daily during the pandemic with the Fairbanks medical community and her state partners. She is credited with setting the strategic direction for FHP’s clinical care during the Covid crisis and in doing so setting a model for the state of Alaska.
Mark Simon donated time and effort to making Fairbanks a healthier community. As an emergency room physician, he is on the front lines of health care needs, whether it is trauma-related or behavioral health. He has worked extensively to enhance behavioral health care in Fairbanks and lately has specialized in addiction medicine. During the Covid pandemic, he served patients and also reached out to local businesses to help them set up safe procedures to remain open during the pandemic.
Pediatrician Mischelle Nace is an important child advocate in the Interior. She spent her own childhood in Fairbanks and now works extensively with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District to help keep kids healthy and safe. She was a critical member of the community education team during the Covid pandemic.
Pediatrician Laura Brunner is a state leader in child health policy and practice. As head of the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit, she has helped thousands of children and families during her career. She was born at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital herself. Every day, she gives back, making Fairbanks a healthier place to raise children. She worked extensively with Alaska State Public Health during the Covid pandemic.
All four of these physicians assumed leadership roles with borough and state partners during the pandemic in addition to their routine duties caring for patients and guiding clinical care. Beginning in March 2020, all four physicians spoke to the community on a regular basis, answering questions about the pandemic. That information was critical to helping community members navigate the Covid crisis.
Prior recipients of this award include Cliff Everts (posthumous), Urban Rahoi, Craig Compeau and Monte Pearson.
For more information on the Heroes & Legend Dinner call 907-452-1976 or contact Stacy.Brandon@Scouting.org. Tickets are $100 per seat and benefit the Midnight Sun Council. Dinner will feature Tommy G’s prime rib.
