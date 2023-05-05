With honors

Courtesy BSA

The Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America is honoring local doctors, from left, Laura Brunner, Mischelle Nace, Angelique Ramirez and Mark Simon at its Legends & Heroes event on May 10, 2023.

 Courtesy BSA

Four Fairbanks physicians will be honored at a special banquet next week for their work keeping the public safe, before, during and after the Covid pandemic.

The Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) will honor the physicians at the third annual Legends & Heroes Dinner on May 10 at Pioneer Park’s Civic Center. Social hour is at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7 p.m.

