Craig Compeau and Monte Pearson will be honored this week at the Second Annual Legends & Heroes Banquet held by the Midnight Sun Council, Boy Scouts of America.
The banquet is Wednesday at Compeau’s Showroom, 4122 Boat St. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Glenn Anderson will emcee and there is sure to be a roast of the distinguished honorees, according to the Boy Scouts.
Award-winning barbecue chef David Pruhs will do the cooking, to include prime rib, pulled pork, sides, beverages and dessert. An auction will include a canoe, a Ski-doo, a diesel generator, use of a rental unit in Costa Rica, and more. Proceeds go to the Midnight Sun Council, BSA.
Tickets are available through the Midnight Sun Council, BSA, at 1400 Gillam Way. Individual tickets and business sponsorships are available. Call 907-452-1976 or email Stacy.Brandon@Scouting.org.
The honorees
Craig Compeau is a lifelong Alaskan who owns Compeau’s, an outdoor power sports store. He volunteers his business equipment to assist with search, rescue and recovery efforts and he helps with those efforts personally as well. He organizes charity drives and fundraising for the community and has also volunteered countless hours at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home, visiting one-on-one with residents. He also facilitates pioneers’ involvement in local events.
Compeau founded the Fairbanks Tired Iron Snowmachine Race in 2006 to showcase vintage snow machines and their history in Alaska.
Monte Pearson has lived in Fairbanks since he was two-years-old. He is known in the auto racing community and serves as the president of the Fairbanks Racing Association. He is past president of the North Pole Speedway. Pearson has won many championships at the Mitchell Raceway and in North Pole.
In recent years, he initiated a “Pay-It-Forward” campaign, assisting residents with frozen vehicles. He thaws the vehicles, jumpstarts dead batteries, rescues stranded motorists and helps deliver essentials. He asks for no payment for these services, just encourages recipients to “pay-it-forward” in some manner to help others in the community.” To date, he has thawed 698 frozen vehicles and jump started countless more vehicles.
“When our Alaskan neighbors need aid, these men step in to help,” said the Boy Scouts in a press release. “These are traits consistent with the values of the Scout oath and law, and why we are proud to honor Craig Compeau and Monte Pearson this year.”