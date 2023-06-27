Nobody wants to reminisce about the Covid pandemic, but there is a reason to look back on that time and recognize the medical professionals who led the community through that period.
Four of those medical doctors were honored last month by the Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America as local legends and heroes, for keeping the public safe before, during and after the pandemic. They are Mishelle Nace, Angelique Ramirez, Laura Brunner and Mark Simon.
“This is the third time this award has been given,” said Karen Perdue, former state commissioner of health. “Each of our honorees will tell you they didn’t deserve this award, that other people are more deserving. We lured them in,” she said with a laugh, to support the other purpose of the gathering — raising money for boy scouts to purchase a 15-passenger van that will be used to transport scouts flying into Fairbanks from remote villages, to attend Lost Lake Scout Camp, south of Fairbanks.
“When not in use for campers’ transportation, this van will also allow more of our youth to explore places like The Gates of the Arctic wildlife reserve, Denali National Park & Preserve — one of the largest active glacier sites in the world — as well as canoe adventures down the Yukon, Delta, Clearwater and Chena rivers and many more learning sites throughout the state,” said emcee Bob Groseclose.
The fundraiser was a success and the van has been purchased, according to Scout Executive Stephen Smith.
The Legends and Heroes gathering is not a formal banquet. It is an informal get together, offering a locally-made barbecue buffet — with prime rib compliments of Tommy G’s Meat and Sausage and side dishes by Big Daddy’s BBQ.
“We have worked to streamline expenses for this fundraiser, so more funds can go to support our greatest treasure and our future leaders — our youth of Interior Alaska,” Groseclose said.
Each honoree was introduced, along with a brief video capturing their thoughts on who they think were the heroes of the pandemic.
Mishelle Nace is medical director of the Tanana Valley Clinic Pediatric Department. Her first job after her medical residency was at Tanana Valley Clinic and she is still there.
She commended social workers as hidden heroes who helped families navigate the pandemic. She also praised family members of medical workers, who put up with the long hours and stress of their loved ones during the pandemic.
Angelica Ramirez is chief medical officer for Foundation Health Partners.
Ramirez was described as “The orchestra director for a fabulous orchestra of players. She created the framework that allowed medical professionals to focus and give their own expertise.”
“You can make a huge difference and have a huge impact with little things,” Ramirez said. “All knowledge of medicine distills down to what is most important to each individual person.”
She praised all the behind-the-scenes workers as heroes — security officers, lab technicians, and others. The sense of community was strong at all times during the pandemic, she said.
“You just don’t find that anywhere else,” she added.
Mark Simon is an emergency room physician. In that role, he sees people on their most difficult days. But he does more than deliver emergency care. He looks upstream to see what can be done to improve or prevent that situation from happening again. He now specializes in addiction medicine. During the pandemic, he helped local businesses set up safe procedures so they could remain open during the pandemic.
“It’s hard to overstate the importance of volunteers,” Simon said, listing everyone from public health volunteers to those who manned vaccination clinics at the Carlson Center and community groups, like rotary clubs, who helped out during the pandemic. He also praised both the state Covid team and the local Covid team.
Laura Brunner is a medical director for the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Pediatric Department and the Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit. She was born prematurely at the hospital and cared for in the same unit she now supervises.
Her work, Brunner said, allows her to see families at their most joyful times and then allows her to continue watching families grow.
“Thanks to the families who allow me to walk with their families,” she said.
She thanked people who work behind the scenes.
“It takes so many people just to deliver health care,” she said. “Scheduling, keeping printers working ... ”
She praised the “amazing nurses” who “keep me out of trouble and see me at my worst” to the pediatricians who answer her emergency 2 a.m. phone calls, to “everyone who touches kids lives on a regular basis.”
All four of these physicians assumed leadership roles with borough and state partners during the pandemic, in addition to their routine duties caring for patients and guiding critical care. Information they regularly shared with the community was critical to helping community members navigate the Covid crisis, according to the Boy Scouts.
Former honorees include Craig Compeau and Monte Pearson, Cliff Everts (posthumous) and Urban Rahoi.