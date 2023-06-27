Nobody wants to reminisce about the Covid pandemic, but there is a reason to look back on that time and recognize the medical professionals who led the community through that period.

Four of those medical doctors were honored last month by the Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America as local legends and heroes, for keeping the public safe before, during and after the pandemic. They are Mishelle Nace, Angelique Ramirez, Laura Brunner and Mark Simon.

