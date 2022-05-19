Monte Pearson spends his life around cars. Craig Compeau spends his life around boats.
So it was only fitting that the banquet honoring the two Fairbanksans as “Heroes & Legends” was held in the garage and showroom area of Compeau’s Power Sports.
“Also, we have a stage that is basically a trailer,” noted emcee Glen “Glenner” Anderson. “It’s the Compeau-Pearson way.”
The event was a fundraiser for the Midnight Sun Council-Boy Scouts of America, and it was a relaxed affair with plenty of room for the couple hundred people who attended to honor the two men.
Monte Pearson is known in the auto racing community and is president of the Greater Fairbanks Racing Association and past vice president of the North Pole Speedway. He is also known these days for starting the “Pay It Forward” campaign. The past few winters, he assists residents with frozen vehicles, jump starts dead batteries, rescues stranded motorists and helps deliver essentials to homebound residents. He does all this for free, just asking others to “pay it forward” to help others when they have the opportunity.
Glenner confessed that he was really supposed to “roast” the honoree.
“I just can’t do it,” he said. “It’s like roasting Santa Claus.” Or even Glenn Hackney, a much beloved Fairbanksan renowned for his dedication to the community.
He did point out that Pearson, like Compeau, is a staunch conservative. Isn’t it interesting, he joked, that he drives a car that only turns left.
Craig Compeau is a little easier to roast, Glenner said, in part, because Compeau is a longtime prankster himself.
He relayed the story of Compeau climbing into a Star Wars wookie costume when producers for the reality show “Finding Bigfoot” were in Fairbanks. Retelling of the hilarious tale gave everyone a visual of Compeau striding through a field filled with 4-foot tall vetch, wearing a 100-pound costume.
He is also the man behind the Tired Iron Snowmachine Race, which showcases vintage snowmachines and their history in Alaska. He volunteers his business equipment to assist with search, rescue and recovery efforts, in which he also participates. He also spends countless hours at the Fairbanks Pioneer Home, visiting one-on-one with residents, and facilitating their involvement in local events.
“He also likes the same holidays I do,” Glenner said. “April Fools Day and Halloween.”
Both men have this in common: “Neither of them ever ask for anything from any of us. Other than to get help for somebody else,” Glenner said
“All I know is Fairbanks is a much better place with both you guys here,” he added.
The program was followed by a raucous outcry auction led by Bernie Karl of Chena Hot Springs Resort. Karl got things off to a spree spending start early in the evening when he offered to donate $1,000 cash if John Hajdukovich would get on stage and sing “The Alaska Flag Song” solo. Being a good sport, and a supporter of the Boy Scouts, Hajdukovich did just that. Well, it was kind of singing. But it was good enough to earn that donation for Boy Scouts.
The Alaska Legislature also honored the two men with a special commendation for their dedication to making the Fairbanks community a better place to live.