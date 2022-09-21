HEALY — Some new candidates are vying for seats on the Denali Borough Assembly and the Denali Borough School Board in the upcoming election on Nov. 8.
Two propositions will also be on the ballot, asking voters whether the size of the Borough Assembly and Planning Commission should be reduced.
Candidates on the ballot for Denali Borough Assembly include incumbent Tallon Shreeve for Assembly Seat C (District 3), incumbent Lisa J. Miner for Assembly Seat D (District 3), incumbent Jeffrey R. Stenger for Assembly Seat H (District Seat 5) and Richard A. Hammond for Assembly Seat I (District Seat 5).
Seat I was initially held by Eileen Holmes of Anderson. When she died unexpectedly, Mark Johnson was appointed to fill the remainder of her term.
Candidates for the Denali Borough School District include Lauren F. Bruns for Seat A (District 1), Kristine M. Shreeve for Seat E (District 3), and no one has declared they are running for Seat I (District 5).
Incumbents Trista Davis and Michelle Nelson are not seeking reelection.
The deadline for candidates to submit election paperwork was Sept 15.
Two propositions are on the ballot because a vote of the public is required to change how many seats are on these local boards.
A special redistricting committee studied this issue, after the latest drop in borough population prompted a look at redistricting, and voters will now choose one of two options.
The first option would require nine seats representing five districts on the Denali Borough Assembly. The second option would reduce the number of seats from nine to seven, representing five districts.
Voters will vote yes or no on Proposition 2, which redefines the composition of the Denali Borough Planning Commission, from the current nine members, by district composition, to a minimum of five members, at-large.
Early in-person voting begins in the Denali Borough office on Oct. 24. You can vote Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Calling all roller skaters. Everyone is invited to a free and fun family skate night at Anderson School, from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 14.
Roller skates are not provided, so start looking now for skates with rubber wheels. No ceramic or hard plastic wheels will be allowed. Bring your own roller skates and safety equipment — indoor use “Quad or in-line skates only.” Skaters will be required to sign a waiver. Parents must sign the waiver for anyone under the age of 18.
Brett Oakley of Anderson came up with the idea when he came across a few pairs of speed skates he had packed away.
“I actually skated just a couple years ago,” he said.
The find prompted him to arrange this fun family night, with music and skate games for the entire family.
“I want to get the word out the we are looking for skates,” he said. “I don’t have any to give out. But I want to make sure no one is left behind .”
“This will be a real old-fashioned party,” he said. “With the Hokey-Pokey, games and everything. Right at the Anderson School Gymnasium.”
Families from Nenana to Cantwell are invited to attend the fun event.
A vaccination clinic will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Tri-Valley Community Center in Healy. Vaccinations include the flu vaccine (for age 6 months and up), Covid boosters Moderna (for age 18 and up) Bivalent, Pfizer (age 12 and up) Bivalent and Pfizer Pediatric Monovalent (ages 5-11).
Covid boosters will not be available for children under age 5. Also, primary Covid vaccine courses will not be available.
Register ahead of time here: www.horizonmedicalak.com. Walk-ins will be available. Questions? Call the Denali Borough office at 907-683-1330.
This clinic is sponsored by the Denali Borough, Horizon Medical, Alaska Division of Public Health, State of Alaska Department of Health and National Park Service.