Hear ye, hear ye

Kris Capps/News-Miner

Tina Graham, an election worker in Healy, officially announces the opening of the polls in 2020 in the Denali Borough with a cry of “hear ye, hear ye! The polls are now open.”

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

HEALY — Some new candidates are vying for seats on the Denali Borough Assembly and the Denali Borough School Board in the upcoming election on Nov. 8.

Two propositions will also be on the ballot, asking voters whether the size of the Borough Assembly and Planning Commission should be reduced.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.