Nothing is more exciting for young readers than new books.
A whole new world of reading is open now to young readers at Tri-Valley School in Healy thanks to a “Book Hook” grant awarded to school librarian Martha Tomeo. The $1,000 grant is from an anonymous donor and administered by the Juneau Community Foundation.
Tomeo used the grant funds to purchase beginning chapter books, to entice young readers to get hooked on reading.
“It is targeting grades 1-3, but appeals to readers K-5, all elementary school,” she said. “That’s when kids make the leap usually into chapter books.”
Some of the books she ordered are series of books.
“There is some really good stuff coming out in series,” Tomeo said. “The idea is to hook the kid on the first book and they want more.”
The books cover a variety of genres, including science fiction, fantasy and mystery.
“I wish I had gotten pictures of the kids when they saw the books,” she said. “They were like kids in a candy store.”
They are, apparently, flying off bookshelves and getting checked out regularly already.
ATIA Scholarships
Emma Tomeo of Denali Park, a senior at Tri-Valley School, is the recipient of numerous scholarships from the Alaska Travel Industry Association Foundation. She is the only student from the Interior to be awarded these scholarships.
They include: $2,500 ATIA one-year scholarship, funded through ATIA member pledges; $1,000 Holland America Line scholarship; $2,500 Premier Alaska Tours scholarship; and $2,000 Tania Hancock Memorial scholarship, awarded in memory of Tania Hancock to assist individuals who are passionate and tenacious in pursuing a career in tourism.
Emma Tomeo plans to study communication and journalism in college.
“I feel like a big part of Alaskan tourism is people discovering the stories of the state,” she said. “Working in communications and journalism, it will be my job to share those stories and make sure the important ones are heard and shared far and wide throughout the world.”
The ATIA Foundation invests in Alaskans to ensure the quality of people employed in Alaska’s visitor industry. Scholarship recipients are enrolled in a program of study in preparation for a career in tourism.
“As the Alaska tourism sector emerges from the debilitating effects of a two-year pandemic, the ATIA Foundation scholarship awards look toward a brighter future,” said Sarah Leonard, ATIA president and CEO. “These students are pursuing degrees in fields which will greatly benefit Alaska tourism — and our communities — in the long run. We look forward to their participation and future leadership in our industry.”
Additional scholarship recipients were from Eagle River, Palmer, Kodiak, Anchorage, and Ketchikan.