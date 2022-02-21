Today is the day Betty Carlson of Fairbanks celebrates her 100th birthday and her 72nd year in Fairbanks. She lives at home, with the help and care of her three daughters.
“I think we’re pretty fortunate,” said her oldest daughter, Janine Thibedeau.
Betty Carlson traveled to Fairbanks in 1950 with a friend to celebrate graduating from the University of Southern California. They traveled to Juneau, Nome and then Fairbanks. When they got to Fairbanks, they saw that there was a dance at the USO. Due to her military background, she was instantly drawn to a USO event and decided they should attend.
The USO is a nonprofit organization that provides live entertainment for service members and their families. There used to be a USO venue on First Avenue in Fairbanks.
That event is where she met her future husband. He was playing the accordion at that dance. He also owned the Music Mart store at Fifth and Noble streets. Daughter Anita Tomsha still owns that building. They ended up getting married and raising a family.
Betty Carlson grew up on her grandparents’ farm in Minnesota, but during the war she went to Washington D.C and worked at the Pentagon in the medical records department
Then, she joined the Army and served in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. She was a staff sergeant and served in the Philippines and New Guinea, under the command of Gen. MacArthur.
“She would tell us stories of notable experiences, such as the time, she was in charge of driving Irving Berlin, while he was visiting and entertaining the troops there,” said her daughter Barbara Johnson.
Her degree was in occupational therapy but she couldn’t find a job in that field in Fairbanks. So she earned her teaching credentials at the University of Alaska Fairbanks and spent her career teaching in elementary schools in Fairbanks.
“She was known as the go-to teacher for teaching reading, since she was a proponent of phonics,” Johnson said.
She always engaged in and encouraged outdoor activity, from bird watching to cross-country skiing to junior dog mushing. A lifelong swimmer, she regularly swam laps at local pools in the early morning hours, well into her 80s. She also walked regularly at the Big Dipper.
“She made a big deal out of eating healthy,” said Thibedeau. “Even when she was older, she learned how to cook vegan.”
It wasn’t until her late 90s that she slowed down a bit, her daughter said.
The family is grateful she is still at home, Thibedeau said.
She can’t hear well anymore and can’t talk on the phone, but Thibedeau said “the main thing she would probably say about getting to be 100 is to not underestimate yourself. Keep doing things that keep yourself healthy.”
She is known for never getting sick — not even catching colds.
As one caregiver put it, “she is growing old gracefully.”
Happy 100th Birthday, Betty Carlson.