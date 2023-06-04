Twelve-year-old Sydney Seavey is a champion speller.
She was one of only 231 students nationwide to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week, in Washington D.C.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Twelve-year-old Sydney Seavey is a champion speller.
She was one of only 231 students nationwide to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week, in Washington D.C.
The new seventh-grader at Barnette Magnet School was thwarted by the word “affenpinscher” in the preliminary round, but she is not discouraged and plans to work hard to return to the national competition next year.
“I spelled it ‘afhenpincher,’ “ she said.
That doesn’t mean she was done for the week. The competition was filled with not just spelling, but also activities, lots of new friends, and many puzzle challenges.
“I didn’t expect there to be so many activities and things to do for kids while they weren’t spelling,” she said in a telephone interview from Washington D.C. “I thought it would be just spelling.”
To her surprise, there were workshops in sewing, LEGOs, presentations by authors, and a tour of the National Mall.
She made many new friends.
“We all got autograph books and got the signatures of other spellers,” she said.
Initially, the spellers were divided into groups of 60, and Sydney was Speller No. 3 in her group. She stayed afterwards to watch the other spellers compete.
“I didn’t know how to spell any of the words in the finals, but at the word meaning round in finals, I could define a lot of those words,” she said.
She said she was able to spell many of the words given to other spellers in the preliminary round.
“I really want to come back next year and hopefully the year after that,” she said.
Sydney used to attend Tri-Valley School in Healy, then homeschooled for a year. Her family moved to Fairbanks and she now attends Barnette Magnet School. She just graduated sixth grade.
Sydney had this advice for other students thinking about wanting to get serious about spelling bees: “You really have to study hard,” she said. “But if you’re just not that into it, you don’t want to put in the work, then you don’t have to.”
If you do, “don’t get too nervous about the spelling bee,” she advised. Sometimes you’ll get a word you know, but if you are nervous you might just freeze up and then you can’t say anything, she said.
“Don’t be too overconfident either,” she suggested. “Because then you get letters mixed up if you are going too fast.”
Friday night’s banquet was memorable, Sydney said. All the finalists were recognized and some awards were distributed: the Spirit Award, the Worker Bee award, and others.
Winner Dev Shah, an eighth grader from Florida, correctly spelled “psammophile” to take the top spot and win $50,000. Psammophile is a plant or animal that thrives in sandy areas. At the banquet, he gave a short speech thanking his regional partners, his teachers and family.
Sydney also had thanks to offer, to her sponsors Northern Pioneer Realty and Alpha Delta Gamma Sorority.
“I couldn’t have gone here without them,” she said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.