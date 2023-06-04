Ready to Spell

Scripps National Spelling Bee

Sydney Seavey, 12, of Barnette Magnet School takes her turn at the microphone during the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Twelve-year-old Sydney Seavey is a champion speller.

She was one of only 231 students nationwide to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week, in Washington D.C.

