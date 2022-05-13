A new spruce tree will be planted in Fairbanks on the park strip between Golden Heart Plaza and Morris Thompson Visitor Center in observance of Arbor Day.
The tree planting happens at noon Monday, and the public is invited to attend. The mayor will declare the official Arbor Day holiday, organizers said.
Home school students will plant the tree, which will be dedicated to the people of Ukraine and temporarily decorated with blue and yellow garlands and messages to Ukranian children. The Peace Choir will perform a few songs. Eventually, the tree will become part of the annual Festival of Lights.
Organizers encourage everyone to recognize Arbor Day and the importance of trees to our Earth and our lives, according to a news release from the Fairbanks Arbor Day Committee.
Arbor Day is a day celebrated worldwide. It literally translates to “tree” day from the Latin origin of the word arbor. The holiday celebrates the planting, upkeep and preservation of trees. It has become a special day for communities around the world to honor nature and the environment.
It began with a tree lover named Julius Sterling Morton, who had a passion for planting all kinds of trees. The first Arbor Day was officially celebrated in Nebraska in 1872. An estimated 1 million trees were planted on this day.
Different states observe it on different dates, to coincide with the local area’s planting time. In Fairbanks it is usually celebrated on the third Monday in May.
VFW Convention
The 78th Annual Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Alaska Convention will be held June 9-11 in North Pole at the Weldon M. Rucker Post 10029. The post is located at 3159 VFW St. in North Pole.
Guests will be attending from around the state and from out of state, including VFW National Representative Lynn Rolf and National Director of VFW Programs and National VFW Auxiliary Sr. Vice President Jane Reape.
VFW members and VFW auxiliary members are invited to attend.
Hospice plant sale
The Hospice Plant Sale is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28 at 2000 Turner St. The public is invited to donate plants for the sale. Plants can be vegetables, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, trees or shrubs. Donations will be accepted beginning May 15 at the same location.
Proceeds from the plant sale will be placed in a designated fund for Fairbanks Health Partners Hospice Service patients.
For more information text Althea at 907-378-2301.