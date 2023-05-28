One day every year, the Fairbanks community donates plants — everything from flowers to vegetables to herbs — for a sale that benefits Hospice Services for local hospice patients and their families.
It’s a local program that raises funds for this important service and the community shows up in droves, to buy those plants, every year. This year was no different.
In fact, the community responded with overwhelming support back in April after a faulty furnace killed all the tomatoes, herbs, half the flower baskets, all the vegetable starters and more. All those greenhouses were soon full once again, thanks to donations from the community.
“This is the most giving place I have lived, ever,” said Monte Landis, longtime volunteer.
When the venue opened its gates on Saturday morning, greenhouses were full and outside tables were laden with plants of all kinds. Customers carried boxes filled with plants and pulled wagons filled with plants. Volunteers answered questions and helped customers choose plants to fit their needs.
“We have 125 different kinds of tomatoes,” said longtime volunteer Althea St. Martin. “Who knew there were that many kinds. Blue, red, gold cherry tomatoes. Tomatoes of all sizes.”
This year, volunteers were reminded of the uniqueness of this program. A national seed distributor recently visited the greenhouses and expressed amazement at the all-volunteer effort, St. Martin said. He couldn’t believe more than 100 volunteers — unpaid volunteers — eagerly help out every year.
He was even more astounded to learn that other commercial greenhouses in Fairbanks also donate plants to this annual sale.
When the day ends, any plants left over are donated to other community organizations, like the community gardens and Food Bank, she said.
According to St. Martin, this year saw many new volunteers. Others continue to return year after year.
“I just believe in what we do,” said Shelly Anderson, who has volunteered at this sale for the past 16 years.
According to longtime volunteer Monte Landis, these funds help hospice patients and families, sometimes even help paying for funerals.
“Anything we can do to ease the stress,” she said. It is wonderful to tell a hospice family “Don’t worry, I can take care of that,” she said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.