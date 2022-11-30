No job is too small or too big for this visiting group of enthusiastic Americorps volunteers.
Since they arrived a month ago, they delivered boxes of salmon to elders for Tanana Chiefs Conference, packed food boxes for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, and are building nine hydroponic towers for the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District. They assisted at Santa’s Helpers, served breakfast at BreadLine, cleaned bookshelves at Forget Me Not Bookstore, and prepared, served, and ate a Thanksgiving meal with residents at a youth shelter.
“This is a dream for Americorps to get all the way up to Alaska,” team leader Makaela Lesniewski said.
Although VISTA volunteers commit to one location for a year, an Americorps NCCC (National Community Civilian Corps) team commits to a region and visits several locations in the region. This team is focused on Alaska, and it is the farthest north an Americorps NCCC team has ever gone. A team was in Alaska last year for the first time but did not come this far north.
This group is in Alaska for 10½ months. Fairbanks is the first stop.
The volunteers head to Anchorage in January and have yet to discover future communities they will visit.
Members of the team include Makaela Lesniewski, Haarwinton, Connecticut; Kay Gardner, Denver, Colorado; Miranda Glenn, Boulder, Colorado; Ahanna Onyenso, Portharcourt, Nigeria; Emmy Kanarowski, Park City, Utah, and Elizabeth Horan, West Hartford, Connecticut.
They are all between the ages of 18 and 25, and they all have their own reasons for joining.
“Personally, I did this program last year, and I really grew from the experience,” said Lesniewski, who leads the team this year.
Last year, she was in the southern part of the country and spent a year focusing on Habitat for Humanity. “I was straight out of high school in 2021. I didn’t know what I wanted to do for college. This program has really shown me an interest in nonprofit work.”
She discovered she likes working closely with a community. Some members of the team are college graduates. One is currently applying to medical schools.
“Everyone is here for their own reasons,” Lesniewski said.
They are all committed for one year.
Groups benefitting from their volunteer efforts include BreadLine Inc, Fairbanks Community Food Bank, Fairbanks Youth Advocates (The Door), Tanana Chiefs Conference and Fairbanks Soil and Conservation Water District.
Since their arrival a month ago, they have been volunteering about 50 hours a week. They are currently in the final stages of building nine hydroponic towers for the soil and water district. As an assist to Tanana Chiefs, they helped deliver boxes of salmon to elders throughout Fairbanks, visiting 81 different homes. They worked many hours helping prepare food boxes for those in need at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, packaging 92,321 pounds of food.
Samantha Kirstein of the Food Bank described the group as “amazing.” “Every one of these team members is a rock star,” she said. “They are loved and appreciated by all our food bank team members. We simply cannot say ‘Thank You’ enough.”
They all saw northern lights for the first time as they were flying into Fairbanks on their way here — and again Monday night.
“It was absolutely beautiful,” she said. “We couldn’t fall asleep last night because of it.”
The team was a little nervous to work with so many groups in one place, but their fear was for naught. Lesniewski described their nonprofit partners as awesome, cool, supportive and understanding.
The group is sponsored by the city of Fairbanks, and lodging is provided by Fairbanks Youth Advocates.
They were due to have two weeks off over the upcoming holiday, but most of them decided not to fly home. Instead, they want to stay and continue volunteering.