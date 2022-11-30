No job is too small or too big for this visiting group of enthusiastic Americorps volunteers.

Since they arrived a month ago, they delivered boxes of salmon to elders for Tanana Chiefs Conference, packed food boxes for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, and are building nine hydroponic towers for the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District. They assisted at Santa’s Helpers, served breakfast at BreadLine, cleaned bookshelves at Forget Me Not Bookstore, and prepared, served, and ate a Thanksgiving meal with residents at a youth shelter.

