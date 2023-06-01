When James T. Bartlett came to Fairbanks last year to talk about his book “The Alaskan Blonde: Sex, Secrets and the Hollywood Story that Shocked America,” local residents were fascinated.
Many senior citizens who attended his presentations at Noel Wien Library, Rasmuson Library, and at Pioneer Park for the Tanana-Yukon Historical Society personally knew the people portrayed in the book, in which Bartlett explores “the most notorious and baffling murder in the history of Fairbanks.”
Diane Wells was the young, beautiful blonde suspected of killing her husband Cecil Wells, a successful Fairbanks businessman, in their luxurious Northward Building apartment on Oct. 17, 1953. Diane supposedly had a lover, a black musician named Johnny Warren, and they became the prime suspects. Authorities did not believe her claim that she and her husband were victims of a brutal home invasion.
The story became a national scandal that resulted in Diane Wells’ suicide. Johnny Warren was never charged, and the killing remains unsolved. Up and rising federal district attorney Ted Stevens always believed the couple was responsible for Cecil Wells’ death. But he never could prove it.
The book is now a finalist for an Anthony Award in the Best Critical/Nonfiction category. There are five other finalists as well. The Anthony Awards are literary awards for mystery writers, presented every year at the Bouchercon World Mystery Convention. This year, the awards will be presented at the culmination of the convention Aug 30 to Sept. 3.
Other categories include best hardcover, best paperback/audiobook/ebook original, best first novel, best humorous, best historical, best children’s/YA, best nonfiction/critical, best anthology and best short story.
The awards are named for Anthony Boucher, one of the founders of Mystery Writers of America.
Author James Bartlett said he is honored to be included as a finalist with other well-known mystery writers.
“This book would not have happened without the people of Fairbanks,” he said. “Especially the ones who spoke to me in interviews, helped me at the Noel Wien Library and UAF, came to my talks or bought the book.”
“I will be there representing Fairbanks and Alaska,” he added.
