The Alaska Tree is one of 58 trees decorated by Americans representing every U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia. Each tree symbolizes the history, heritage and culture of that homeland. This year, the Alaska tree ornaments were made by students at Effie Kokrine Charter School in Fairbanks.
“While our school is located in the Interior of Alaska, our students have family ties to Native communities from all regions of our state,” said Effie Kokrine Principal Joshua Snow. “Harvesting food from the land, subsistence, continues to be a fundamental part of our students’ lives.”