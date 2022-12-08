When Alaska State Troopers showed up at Walmart Wednesday morning, they came ready to shop.
Walmart donated $3,000 to Santa’s Helpers for the shopping spree, which will provide items for families in need, then give to as many as 350 families this holiday season.
Alaska State Trooper commander Eric Spitzer said he is overwhelmed by the generosity of the Fairbanks community.
“I’ve never seen a community more generous than the people of Fairbanks,” he said. “It makes me proud to be a Fairbanksan.”
When he walked into Walmart this week, a shopper handed him $500 cash to add to the shopping spree. He said the same woman handed him cash toward the cause back in 2021. Another shopper nearby observed the transaction and handed Spitzer another $100 to add to the donation.
Walmart employees, many dressed merrily as elves, were happy to assist, and some members of Santa’s Helpers board of directors were also on hand to make sure shopping went smoothly.
Individual troopers roamed the aisles, piling their carts high with toys, bedding and other items.
Santa’s Helpers is a longtime nonprofit that helps Fairbanks-area families in need during the holiday season. Families can get on the list until Dec. 14. So far, about 200 families are on the list. Food and gift boxes will be delivered on Dec. 18.
Volunteers work all year long to make sure no one is left out during the upcoming holiday season. The community program has been ongoing for more than 60 years and originally began as Santa’s Clearing House at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Spitzer described Walmart as a strategic partner in this holiday endeavor — along with Santa’s Helpers and Fairbanks Nissan, which provides the staging area.
“I’m really impressed with Walmart’s commitment to the community,” he said.
Troopers seemed to enjoy the morning of shopping for others. Other shoppers regularly stopped to chat, surprised at first to see so many uniformed troopers in one spot, all pushing shopping carts.
“This is an investment in the public trust,” Spitzer said. “We’re part of this community. This is another opportunity to give back to the community we live in and work in.”
Santa Claus and Safety Bear were both there, and it was hard to tell who was more popular, especially with children. One little girl was so ecstatic to come upon Santa she hugged him not once, but twice. Even Walmart employees kept those two celebrities busy, taking selfies in the aisles and at the checkout counters.
Spitzer said it was good for children to observe troopers helping Santa.
“Children in the community see Alaska State Troopers and law enforcement in general as helpers,” he said. “We’re here to help.”
For Kristen Lawson, president of Santa’s Helpers board of directors, this shopping spree came at just the right time.
“We were getting low on toys, so it was really good timing,” she said.
“This is amazing,” she added. “I love it.”
