The city of Nenana is gearing up for the Alaska Railroad Centennial, celebrating completion of the Interior Alaska Railroad 100 years ago on July 15.

A new gazebo, donated by the Alaska Railroad, is being assembled this weekend at the new city square, right across the street from Coghill’s General Store.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com.

Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.