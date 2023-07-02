The city of Nenana is gearing up for the Alaska Railroad Centennial, celebrating completion of the Interior Alaska Railroad 100 years ago on July 15.
A new gazebo, donated by the Alaska Railroad, is being assembled this weekend at the new city square, right across the street from Coghill’s General Store.
According to Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagan, the railroad wanted to make a permanent contribution to the community, in honor of the Alaska Railroad Centennial. On July 15, the gazebo will be the site of a ribbon cutting, and public comments by city and railroad officials, Alaska’s federal delegation and Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
“We are incredibly grateful for their contribution and look forward to the big day,” Verhagan said.
It was 100 years ago on July 15 that U.S. President Warren Harding drove the “golden spike” at Nenana, signifying the completion of the building of the Interior Alaska Railroad. Before that, Harding became the first, and only, sitting president in history to visit Denali National Park, which was then called Mount McKinley National Park.
With a budget in hand from the Alaska Railroad, Mayor Verhagan went online to find the perfect gazebo for Nenana’s new city square.
He found a company that offered kits for building gazebos and he searched for a gazebo that measured about 18-feet by 18-feet in size.
Like most of us ordering online, he hesitated to push the shipping button. That is when Alaskans sometimes discover they can’t afford the cost of shipping. Sometimes the cost of shipping can be higher than the price of what is being ordered.
To Verhagan’s surprise, when he pushed the shipping button, the price didn’t change. The company, he discovered, offered free shipping to anywhere in the “continental” United States. He was pretty sure the owner would soon change that wording to “contiguous” United States.
Five days later, the owner of the company called him.
“Congratulations on being the farthest away customer we’ve ever had,” the owner said.
The company is based in Rhode Island and to date, the state of Washington is the farthest gazebos had been purchased and delivered from the company.
“Also congratulations,” the owner said. “You are getting a steal of a deal.”
With shipping free to anywhere in the continental United States, $5,000 to $6,000 in shipping costs was saved. The owner, a man of integrity, honored that promise on his website.
“If it makes you feel any better,” Verhagan told him. “This is a really meaningful gift for the 100-year centennial of our railroad. It’s a really great improvement to our community.”
He promised to take a photo of the re-assembled gazebo in place, for the company to use on its website.
Verhagan is pretty sure the website now offers free shipping to the “contiguous” United States, not the “continental” United States.
Watch here for more information about the upcoming Alaska Railroad Centennial celebration in the city of Nenana on July 15, including the community’s successful — kind of — search to locate the golden spike; the unique memorial that will be presented in honor of Frederick Mears, chief engineer and builder of the Alaska Railroad bridge at Nenana, and the local welder who helped design and build the framework for another special gift to the city; how the city convinced a museum in the Midwest to loan it the small bridge replica displayed by President Warren Harding in Nenana 100 years ago; and how Carl Ben Eielson’s landmark flight from Fairbanks to Nenana on July 4, 1923, will also be honored as part of this celebration. Watch for a flyover from Eielson Air Force Base.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com.
Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.