Alaska kids have to be hardy for outdoor Easter egg hunts.
In Healy on Saturday, they showed up in snowsuits, warm hats and boots, ready to pick up colorful eggs strewn all over the yard and turnaround driveway in front of Tri-Valley School. It was a beautiful sunny day and the temperature hovered at about 26 degrees.
From babies to toddlers to elementary school, children clutched Easter baskets and waited for the signal to begin collecting eggs.
Meanwhile, moms and dads grilled hot dogs for the picnic that followed.
The Denali Preschool and Learning Center sponsored the event, with help from local businesses including Usibelli Coal Mine, Three Bears Grocery, Princess Lodges and First National Bank Alaska.