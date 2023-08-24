White-colored raven

Beth Norman took this photo of a white-colored raven she spotted Wednesday along the Parks Highway.

NENANA — Beth Norman drives through vast stretches of wide-open Interior Alaska every day on her daily commute from Nenana to Anderson School. She has learned to keep her eyes peeled for more than vehicle traffic.

That paid off Wednesday when she spotted a leucistic raven. This is a raven that is not totally white or albino, but definitely not a black-colored raven. It is a very rare sighting.

