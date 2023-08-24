NENANA — Beth Norman drives through vast stretches of wide-open Interior Alaska every day on her daily commute from Nenana to Anderson School. She has learned to keep her eyes peeled for more than vehicle traffic.
That paid off Wednesday when she spotted a leucistic raven. This is a raven that is not totally white or albino, but definitely not a black-colored raven. It is a very rare sighting.
“I was driving to work and coming up on a spot where a moose was killed last week,” she said. “Ravens have been on the spot all week. I saw a bird with whitish wings flying about and thought it was a gull or maybe a hawk. I slowed down and saw this blonde raven sitting there.”
She instantly “flipped a U-turn” to go back and get a better look.
By then, the raven had flown to a treetop, so she snapped a photograph from afar.
“It was pretty cool to see,” she said.
Her plan was to keep her eye open on the drive home and maybe snap a closer photo.
Leucistic birds appear faded in color, sometimes even splotchy. Just one of every 30,000 birds has leucistic or albinistic plumage. It is a rare condition.
In leucistic birds, the affected plumage lacks melanin pigment because the cells responsible for melanin production are not there. This results in white feathers. These are not albinos, which lack melanin entirely.
According to online reports, these birds have weaker feathers and tend not to be so robust and can wear out faster than normal-colored feathers.
There is an albino raven in the Nikiski area, which has been dubbed “Windchime,” according to Norman. But Norman has never spotted an albino raven.
“And I see more ravens than I care to,” she said.
In May 2021, Norman came upon a pack of wolves, feeding on a moose carcass right next to the highway. The News-Miner published photos of that sighting.
