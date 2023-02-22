Volunteering for Aging at Home Fairbanks (AAH) is like providing a random act of kindness. The time commitment is brief, and the help you provide is greatly appreciated.
The group is looking for some extra help right now, since many regular volunteers are on vacation.
“Probably our biggest need is for rides around town,” said Diana Lingle, of AAH. “People also need little things like a sidewalk shoveled, a driveway shoveled or a little work around the house.”
The average volunteer time commitment is not more than an hour or two, and it doesn’t have to be on a regular schedule.
Aging at Home Fairbanks is a member organization offering support for older adults to live independently and remain engaged in their community. Members remain socially connected, informed and open to new learning opportunities through social events, special interest groups, lectures and discussions.
Members receive social support services that they need to remain in their homes as they age. Volunteers provide many of these services — sometimes it’s as simple as getting on a ladder to change a light bulb, picking up a prescription, unclogging a sink, or getting the TV remote to work. These are short-term, intermittent little tasks.
For services beyond volunteers’ capabilities, there is a list of screened paid providers.
There is a membership fee.
Here’s how it works. Members call the main office to ask for help. The director puts out an email to volunteers on the list, and if someone can respond, they do.
“It’s really a very minimal sort of commitment,” Lingle said. “It’s being able to do a random act of kindness every once in awhile. No pressure. No hassle.”
“It’s just a way to offer maybe an hour or so once a week or once a month,” she added.
To volunteer your time, email aahfairbanks@gmail.com or call 907-799-4026. You do not have to be a member of AAH to volunteer.
AAH is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the North Star Council on Aging Senior Center and is a member of the national Village to Village Network.
AAUW scholarships
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) has two $2,000 scholarships to grant local women. These scholarships are specifically for women who are returning to school after a break, changing or advancing their careers, or returning to the workforce after a break. They are only available to women who reside in the Interior, north of the Alaska Range.
Generous donations from members ensured the scholarships are available this year. Usually, the organization’s annual AAUW House Tour helps fund this program, but that tour has been cancelled since 2021 and is cancelled again this year, due to health concerns.
Information and detailed requirements are here: Fairbanks-ak.aauw.net/scholarships. For more information contact Carla Willetto, AAUW Scholarship Coordinator, at aauwscholarshipfairbanks@gmail.com.