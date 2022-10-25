Adreanna Nash is the first Fairbanksan to wear the Miss Alaska Collegiate crown. Her sister, Schaelynne Nash, is this year’s runner up.
Both sisters entered the Miss Alaska Pageant, held in Anchorage last weekend. It was something they wanted to do together.
“They had so much fun doing it together,” said their mother, Tresha Nash. The sisters have four older siblings.
In fact, Schaelynne convinced Adreanna to join her in the pageant.
Adreanna Nash, 17, will soon be a senior at West Valley High School, but she is enrolled in the North Star College Program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Her sister Schaelynn is 22, is studying education at UAF.
“This is really huge that this is Fairbanks’ first collegiate queen,” said the girls’ mother Tresha Nash. “We need to bring more attention of this to our own community.”
This particular pageant focuses on helping contestants express themselves, learn life skills and help pay for continued education.
“This is not a winner-take-all pageant, with many opportunities to win awards and prizes, without taking home the title,” according to executive director Rori Van Nortwick, on Facebook. “If you think you aren’t the ‘pageant type’ but have thought about trying it, this is the system for you,” she said. There is no swimsuit or talent competition.
There are separate divisions for elementary, junior high, high school and collegiate.
Adreanna could not be reached for comment Monday; she was at school. Her mother shared the list of Adreanna’s volunteer commitments.
Adreanna is an active volunteer in Fairbanks. A dedicated dancer with Dance Theatre Fairbanks, she helped young ballet students at North Star Ballet over the summer. She handmade blankets to donate to The Door. She has also been a member of the North Star All-Stars and participated in competitive cheer.
Her two passions are dance/theatre and health care. When she turns 18 in December, according to her mother, she’ll work on national certification in phlebotomy. She’s also working toward a bachelors degree in fine arts.
She recently attended the NUVO Dance convention in Anchorage, performing a piece she choreographed herself. She also regularly attends Dance Excellence, a worldwide dance conference in Los Angeles.
Adreanna needs to create a platform, or program she will advocate for during her yearlong reign.
“She is really into climate change,” Tresha Nash said. “She is very concerned with the fact that Fairbanks doesn’t have recycling anymore. She wants to bring attention to that and build interest in that.”
Adreanna will represent Alaska at the national pageant in Arkansas in June.
“It’s extremely exciting,” Nash said. “She is really excited to be heading to Arkansas and representing Alaska and Fairbanks, especially.”
If something happens and Adreanna is unable to fulfill commitments required of the Queen, her sister will fill in. Schaelynne is ready to support her sister in any way she can, Nash said.