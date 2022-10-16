Four hours of performance, demonstrations and cultural connection marked the 36th annual International Friendship Day at the Pioneer Park Centennial Center on Saturday,
From 1-5 p.m., Fairbanks residents from around the world shared their cultures through music, fashion and performance. There were demonstrations of dances and music from Polynesia, Spain, Persia, Hungary, India, the Philippines, and more. The popular International Clothing Pageant featured traditional styles of dress for countries around the world.
The mission of the Fairbanks International Friendship Day is to promote cultural awareness, appreciation, respect and unity in our culturally diverse community. There is no admission fee.
The turnout seemed a tad smaller than earlier years, but the steady stream of performances — every 15 minutes for four hours — held everyones’ attention and enthralled a large audience throughout the afternoon.
The cultural booths on the second floor were not back this year, in an attempt to remain covid cautious about groups of people huddling together. Instead, cultural displays lined the downstairs wall, with maps designating where the display came from. The hope is that those cultural booths can return next year.
Carolyn Gray, who helps organize the event every year, is a former Peace Corps volunteer, who believes this annual event is important to Fairbanks.
“Every group practically that there is, we try to make contact with to help them display their culture,” she said. “They should be proud they speak another language. The more languages we know, the better. It makes us a better country.”
The annual event is an attempt to educate people, she said. Every year, new people participate, she added.
For people like her, who once served in the Peace Corps, it is an important day.
“We bring the world back to the United States,” she said. “It makes the world a smaller place.”
International Friendship Day in Fairbanks reflects that sentiment.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.