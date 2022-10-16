Four hours of performance, demonstrations and cultural connection marked the 36th annual International Friendship Day at the Pioneer Park Centennial Center on Saturday,

From 1-5 p.m., Fairbanks residents from around the world shared their cultures through music, fashion and performance. There were demonstrations of dances and music from Polynesia, Spain, Persia, Hungary, India, the Philippines, and more. The popular International Clothing Pageant featured traditional styles of dress for countries around the world.

