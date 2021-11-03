The Denali Borough Election Tuesday began the way it does every election — with town crier Tina Graham standing outside the Tri-Valley Community Center announcing publicly that the polls are open.
“Good morning my fine community,” she shouted into the darkness. “Hear ye, hear ye! The 2021 election polls are now open.”
That public announcement is required by Denali Borough code. It is fitting that Graham makes the announcement, as she was the first borough clerk when the Denali Borough formed about 30 years ago. She serves as an election worker now.
The Denali Borough regulation requires the proclamation be made when the polls open in the morning and 15 minutes before the polls close.
Graham said she still enjoys making the morning proclamation. When she does it, she figures she needs to own it. That’s why her arms are outstretched and her voice is loud and clear.
When the borough was first formed, the proclamation was included in the template for elections sent by the Department of Community and Regional Affairs. It has been required proclaiming at every borough election.
Every year, she thinks she should wear some kind of town crier hat, but that hasn’t happened yet. Maybe next year.
Election Day
Voting was slow on Election Day.
That wasn’t surprising. There was only one contested race for Borough Assembly, David Alexander versus Gregg Smith for the seat from the McKinley Village area. Incumbents Jared Zimmerman and Krista Zappone ran unopposed for the remaining seats.
Voters selected members for the Denali Borough Assembly and the Denali School Board. School board incumbents Ryan Jusczak and James Tench ran unopposed for the school board.
The vacant seat from Anderson ended up with multiple write-in candidates. Four Anderson residents announced, some just within the past few days, either on Facebook or by sending out fliers to voters that they are running as write-in candidates. Those write-in candidates were Brett Oakley, Justin Smythson, Jeff Taylor and Joshua Christensen.
Voters also considered a ballot proposition that would change the borough charter and allow electronic Borough Assembly meetings when necessary. The assembly has been holding meetings via Zoom during the pandemic.
In-person votes were counted Tuesday night so results were preliminary and not available by the time this went to press. Mail ballots will be tabulated and final election results will be posted on Nov. 8.
Kids voting appeared to be a success in Healy, with youngsters casting ballots right alongside their parents — only they were voting for their favorite snack and outdoor activity.
The kid voting gave some parents a brief private moment to cast their adult ballots. It is a tradition election workers hope young voters will carry over into adulthood.
Several Denali PEAK high school students worked the polls in Healy. They took the job very seriously. One even required his own father to show identification before he would let him vote.
Pumpkin tradition
The pumpkin-snatching tradition continued in Healy this Halloween. The pumpkins, grabbed in the dead of night, showed up the next morning displayed at the First National Bank Alaska. They surrounded the building and also perched atop the sign and the roof.
Every year, community members eagerly anticipate where the pumpkins will be the morning after Halloween. The tradition began many years ago and has become a much loved annual event.
Kids came to the bank, searching for their own pumpkins in the display. Some even retrieved them.
Before Halloween, new residents are warned to bring their pumpkins inside if they don’t want to lose them.