A longtime favorite tradition continued at Anderson School in the Denali Borough on Tuesday.
Busloads of elementary students from Tri-Valley School in Healy and Cantwell School in Cantwell traveled to Anderson School for the annual Elementary Track-n-Field Day. The popular event had been on hiatus since the onset of Covid.
This revival was the 60th year for the event, and the 15th year in a row to offer sunny warm weather.
Students traveled via bus and families travelled north separately, all congregating at the field next to Anderson School. There, they competed in track and field events, from long jumps to relay runs.
This is an event that is just as much fun for families attending to cheer on their children and for the kids participating. At the end, everyone gets involved for the annual Students versus Adults Tug of War.
Adults didn’t really stand a chance, since kids had the help of some older students. But they gave it all they had. It wasn’t enough. Adults were handily pulled over the line. The young winners erupted in shrieks of joy and lots of jumping up and down in celebration.
Anderson School students provided hot dogs and drinks for sale at lunch and everyone enjoyed an outdoor picnic on a warm summer day.
