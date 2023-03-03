Thirty-eight young skiers braved some blustery winter winds to compete in the Denali Winterfest 2023 nordic ski races at Denali National Park last weekend.
“Starting every 10 seconds, it took us six minutes to get all the skiers started,” said Chuck Hugny, who coaches nordic skiers in Nenana. He brought a van filled with young athletes for the annual event.
There were also skiers from the Denali area’s Denali Junior Nordic Ski program and skiers from Fairbanks. Many of them were first-time racers.
The contest took place at the Caribou Loop at Riley Creek Campground. Skiers competed on a 0.8 km loop track. The youngsters had lots of support from friends and family.
An awards ceremony was held shortly after the race at the Indoor Picnic Area, adjacent to the park’s Winter Visitor Center, the Murie Science and Learning Center.
Another nordic ski race is scheduled for this coming weekend on Saturday, March 4, during Nenana’s Tripod Days. The race begins at 1 p.m. at the Nenana Student Living Center, located at the end of 6th Street in Nenana. Registration is from 12 noon to 12:30 p.m. Awards will follow at the Civic Center.
Here are results of the Denali Winterfest 2023 Nordic Ski Race.
1. Rogan Tolluk, Nenana, 13:42; 2. Cassious Wholecheese, Nenana, 16:00; 3. Aiden Phillip, Nenana, 18:33; Caleb Starkweather, Nenana, (no time listed).
1. Nadia Tolluk, Nenana, 14:19
Middle School Boys (Grades 6-8)
1. Cyrus Hugny-Farr, Nenana 8:36; 2. Kenai Davis, Anderson, 11:48; 3. Weston Tolluk, Nenana, 12:51; 4. Chayton Parsons, Nenana 13:10; 5. Isaac Starkweather, Nenana, 14:04; 6. William Fraiser, Nenana, (no time listed); 7. Judah Starkweather, Nenana, (no time listed).
Upper Elementary Boys (Grades 3-5)
1. Jorgen Anthony, Fairbanks, 4:05; 2. Weston Reifler, McKinley Village, 6:29; 3. Sam LeBel, McKinley Village, 7:15; 4. Walter Warner, Healy, 9:23; 5. Isiah Tolluk, Nenana, 9:46.
Upper Elementary Girls (Grades 3-5)
1. Melinda Davis, Anderson, 7:48; 2. Serrina Samash, 9:54; 3. Juniper Zimmerman Borg, Healy, 10:09; 4. Claudia, Nenana 12:57; 5. Gigi Douglas, Nenana, 13:15; 6. Denali Robbins, Nenana, 16:16.
Lower Elementary Boys (Grades K-2)
1. Andrus Anthony, Fairbanks, 4:40; 2. Jason Bushm Healy, 7:43; 3. William Grimes, Nenanas, 8:49; 4. Shad Caviness, Nenana, 10:46; 5. Jayson Grimes, Nenana, 13:00.
Lower Elementary Girls (Grades K-2)
1. Linnae Lohmuller, McKinley Villagem 4:50; 2. Laura Warner, Healy, 5:40; 3. Everly Stainfield, Healy, 6:38; 4. Allanah Bush, Healy, 6:39; 5. Malia Arbuckle, Healy, 6:47; 6. Lark Zimmerman Borg, Healy, 7:10; Sayla Shreeve, Healy, 8:13; 7. Aribella, Nenana,10:10.