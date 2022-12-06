2023 Ambulance Plan

Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department

HEALY — One of my neighbors had to be transported to Fairbanks by ambulance this year. When I asked if he had signed up for the Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s annual ambulance plan, he said, “Well, I’ve been meaning to ... ” Sadly, he had not.

I’m always surprised at the number of people who don’t take advantage of this annual program. I have health insurance, but I still enroll every year, in part to support these important volunteers.

