One of my neighbors had to be transported to Fairbanks by ambulance this year. When I asked if he had signed up for the Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s annual ambulance plan, he said, “Well, I’ve been meaning to ... ” Sadly, he had not.
I’m always surprised at the number of people who don’t take advantage of this annual program. I have health insurance, but I still enroll every year, in part to support these important volunteers.
If you join and need emergency medical services, you will get emergency care at no cost. If you are insured, your carrier will be billed and any outstanding balance not covered by your medical insurance will be forgiven. All members of each household are included in the program.
The cost is $100. Those funds are used to pay for maintenance of fire and rescue equipment. The new year’s plan covers January through December 2023.
If it is your first time signing up, be sure to provide the following information about your household: physical address and mailing address, surnames of every person who lives there, and any special needs residents. The department asks residents to send a drawing of the home, detailing location of any hazards such as fuel, propane tank, storage for paint and solvents, electrical cut-offs, or any additional relevant information. If all the information is the same, just inform the department of that fact.
You can mail your enrollment to TVVFS, P.O. Box 146, Healy, AK 99743. Or pay online via PayPal. Go to the Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page for the link, labeled “Ambulance Plan 2023.” Add personal information in the “Notes” section, or just email that information to trivialleyfire@gmail.com.
If you are not enrolling, please email your home information to trivalleyfire@gmail.com. That information is still valuable to emergency responders.
Don’t wait to get a reminder via snail mail. That has been suspended as a cost saving measure.
The volunteer department is always looking for volunteers, whether it’s a driver, support person, firefighter or emergency medical technician. Donations, not related to the ambulance plan, are always welcome and appreciated. Anyone is welcome to attend training sessions every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Fire Hall.
Denali Borough residents are asked to fill out two surveys to help borough officials plan for the future — a community health needs assessment and a subdivision planning survey. Both are available on the Denali Borough website at www.denaliborough.org.
The borough has been working with a graduate student who is conducting the Community Health Needs Assessment. The final report is expected to identify gaps in health services, disparities and what the community needs in terms of health care. This public survey is the final piece of data for that assessment.
The subdivision survey will help the borough as it moves forward to select, acquire and plan for the management and potential development of the borough’s Municipal Entitlement Lands. The borough is in the early stages of planning the its first subdivision of borough lands.
This is partly in response to the housing crisis, not only here, but statewide and nationwide. Housing is sparse in the Denali Borough, where single family dwellings are often purchased to be used as seasonal rentals or AirBnBs.
The borough hopes to help alleviate that housing crunch by creating a new subdivision.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.