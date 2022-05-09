Fairbanksans turned out in force to honor three extraordinary local women at the annual Women of Distinction awards banquet on May 5.
Anna Frank, Dorothy Laiti and Lisa Sundborg are “absolute rock stars in our community,” said storyteller Joan Johnson, who shared details of their impressive lives. “We are so lucky to have them.”
The annual event, a fundraiser for the Farthest North Girl Scout Council, was on hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s return was greeted enthusiastically, as every table at the Westmark Gold Room was filled with family, friends and supporters. Each honoree embodied complete dedication to both family and community.
Anna Frank
One person can make a difference and Anna Frank made that difference for her community, the state of Alaska and Native people, Johnson said.
One of 13 children, Anna Frank grew up in Minto and watched as her family transitioned from a nomadic existence to modern America. A teenage bride, she was married to Richard Frank for 57 years.
She was the first official health aide in Minto, the first health educator hired by the Tanana Chief Conference, and the first Native person to hold a job as postmaster (in Minto). She was ordained as a deacon in the 1970s and then became the first Native American woman worldwide to be ordained as an Episcopalian priest.
“She’s retired now, but you wouldn’t know it,” Johnson said.
“It is such an honor to be here,” Anna Frank said. “And especially to live this long at times like this.”
“What kept me going is people like you, who have stood beside me, and behind me and before me,” she said. “Tonight, I feel like you’re all like my brothers and sisters. I think that’s the way this world should be.”
“You have all touched my heart tonight,” she added.
Dorothy Laiti
Dorothy Laiti moved to Fairbanks with her family just three months before the 1967 flood. Except for a quick trip back to Washington, she has been here ever since.
She was a member of the first graduating class at West Valley High School and co-authored the West Valley High School Fight Song.
“She cannot sit still,” Johnson said. “Fairbanks has truly benefited from her endless energy.”
She helps grant wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation for the past 20 years and has also put volunteer efforts toward hockey, Making Strides, Relay for Life, Special Olympics, vacation Bible schools and the Fairbanks Food Bank.
“I know what a huge honor this is and I have so much respect for all the ladies who have done this before me,” Dorothy Laiti said, in accepting the award. “Volunteering has always been important to my family.”
“It’s easy to give back to a community that has given so much to my family,” she added.
Lisa Sundborg
“When I think of her, I think of laughter,” Johnson said. “She always has a smile on her face.”
Lisa Sundborg moved to Alaska on her fifth birthday and has been here ever since. Her father started Alaska Petroleum in 1982 and now Sundborg carries on his vision. It became her lifetime career. She can’t imagine ever living anywhere else. Her three siblings also work there, and they all live in the same neighborhood.
She volunteered for the first time, 16 years ago, when she was asked to help with the Go Red event. Since then, she has held many leadership positions for that event. She also started the Queen of Hearts Poker tournament and raised more than $400,000 for the American Heart Association.
When her daughter needed an emergency mammogram, she did not rest until one was arranged through the Breast Cancer Detection Center (BCDC). That mammogram was critical to her daughter’s diagnosis and treatment.
BCDC now receives half of the funds raised through the poker tournament.
She loves stand up comedy and cooking for family and friends.
“This is kind of like going to your own funeral, with a chance to rebut,” Sundborg said, accepting the award. “Instead I’ll just say thank you. It’s very humbling.”
“I love Fairbanks and I love so many people in this room,” she said. “If I don’t love you, I just don’t know you yet.”
“Fairbanks is a treasure,” she added. “Get to know each other, love each other, appreciate each other and celebrate each other.”
The funds raised at the banquet support “activities of 800 Girl Scouts and the 300 volunteers served each year from Barrow to Cantwell and from Tok to Nome.”
Director Suellen Nelles said she was thrilled at the turnout and positive energy of the evening.