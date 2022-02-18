Brianna Ketzler of Nenana is the 2021 Early Head Start Teacher of the Year. The award was granted by the Alaska Head Start Association.
The award described her as a “bright star” who was innovative, creative and able to work with every parent in their own unique way.
“Brianna maintained excellent communication to ensure quality services were being provided to families,” according to Tanana Chiefs Conference, the umbrella organization that provides preschool education services to about 140 children in eight villages. “She took time to learn new technology as she built a website for the Nenana Early Head Start, created a Facebook group specific to her families, as well as just picking up the phone to have a genuine talk with a parent. She has been the ‘What if’ or ‘Why’ staff person who helped administration think through a mitigation plan and thought of the reality of operating a center-based program during a pandemic.”
Ketzler took a leadership role. She and her team in the Nenana EHS classroom were the first to successfully re-open to children in April 2021.
“As as result, she and the team helped pave the way to help calm fears for parents, as well as staff in other communities, giving them the confidence they needed.”
After nearly five years, Ketzler moved on from her job with Early Head Start and is now the tobacco prevention educator for Railbelt Mental Health and Addictions.
Dental scholarship
Angelica Morales-Maez of Fairbanks is the recipient of a national dental assisting scholarship.
She is one of three winners nationwide, chosen by the American Dental Assistants Association and the Dental Assisting National Board. It is awarded to dental assistants who demonstrate a strong commitment to career growth and lifelong learning. The amount varies from $250 to $1,000.
Morales-Maez works as an oral surgery assistant at Bassett Army Community Hospital at Fort Wainwright.
Her dental career began more than 10 years ago in the U.S. Army when she became a dental technician, then transitioned from active-duty status into serving in the U.S. National Guard and working as a civilian.
She plans to use her scholarship funds to pursue DANB Certified Restorative Functions Dental Assistant certification.
“I originally sought CDA certification to ready myself for the future,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to take the CRFDA exams, too, because I believe CRFDA certification will help me to be even more effective and support more providers in our clinic. If anybody is on the fence about getting certified, or deciding whether they should stop at one certification, I feel that they should continue.
“You should always stay a little hungry,” she added.