Five Fairbanksans are among 18 ticket holders who correctly guessed the winning date and time the ice went out for the 2022 Nenana Ice Classic — 6:47 p.m. May 2, Alaska Standard Time.
Winners include Joe Dinkins, Joe Durrenberger, Ted and Sally Wicken, all of Fairbanks, and Kathy Fecke of Two Rivers. Other winners were Dale Bagley, Paula Bifelt, Moses Brink, Desmond Duffy, Edith Frazierm Joseph Gschwind, Lisa Huntington, Roar Ingebretsen, Sean Lincoln, Rosemary Nelson, Sharon A. Turner, Tim R. Young, Nikiski Adventurers Pool and Keefe Klan Pool.
The 2022 jackpot is $242,923. Each ticket won $13,495.72. After 28% taxes of $3,778.80, the final winnings come to $9,716.92 per ticket.
Joe Dinkins
For barber Joe Dinkins, it was a return to the winner’s circle. In 2006, he won $33,812.50.
He spends $5,000 to $6,000 on ice classic tickets every year, he said. So as far as he can tell, he just made his money back this year.
“I got to win again because I didn’t win enough this year,” he said. “I thought I’d get at least $50,000.”
His guesses are the same every year.
“I picked them years ago, and I use the same guesses over and over and over,” he said.
He was confident he would win when May 2 rolled around.
“I had every minute from 5-10 p.m. that day,” he said. “No a.m.s, only p.m.s.”
Kathy Fecke
Kathy Fecke of Two Rivers didn’t believe she was a winner when she answered the call from the Nenana Ice Classic.
“I knew I was seven minutes off,” she said. “I had her repeat my name back and spell it and everything.”
Nenana Ice Classic director Cherrie Forness assured her: “I have your ticket right here.’“
Fecke, a part-time nurse, said she has been playing this guessing game for more than 30 years.
“It was a great surprise, truly,” she said.
She had there guesses that day, between 5-7 p.m. The choices were random. No science. No calculations, she added.
She will use some of the funds to pay for heating fuel and some for travel expenses in Alaska this summer.
The Wickens
“My wife and I are pretty tickled,” said Ted Wicken.
He and his wife Sally have been submitting guesses to the Nenana Ice Classic for more than 40 years.
“I like to pick early, my wife picks late,” he said. “We usually get about 10 tickets and share them.”
He doesn’t know who filled out the winning ticket, but figured they should share the credit.
“That way, I don’t get in trouble,” he laughed.
He’s retired from Lynden Transport and Sally Wicken works at Fred Meyer. They may use the funds to connect with grandchildren and visit a nephew in Homer to do some halibut and salmon fishing.
“Chores can wait,” Wicken said. “Why not go play instead.”
It’s nice to win at least once, after all these years of guessing he said.
“We can’t complain at all,” he said. “It’s better than a kick in the butt with a frozen mukluk.”
Joe Durrenberger
Joe Durrenberger didn’t have much hope of winning the 2022 Nenana Ice Classic, but his mother-in-law, Shirley O’Connor, was determined the family would have a winning ticket.
He happened to be driving past Nenana at 4 p.m. on Monday, May 2, and the ice looked steadfast.
“I called her up and said, 'Yeah, it’s not gonna happen for three or four days,'” the National Park Service retiree said. “The next day she heard the ice went out. She saw we had a winning ticket. It was our good fortune I happened to be driving her around for chores when we got the phone call, after waiting on pins and needles for a week. It was the high point of her spring.”
The times he chose were random, he said. “Just trying to put a time on every day we think is a good day.”
Like others, he submits guesses every year. The family spends about $50 on tickets and then divides them up for guesses. They’ll now split the winnings and everyone has their own hobbies or interests or bills to spend it on, he said.