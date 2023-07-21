Allison Johnson is an established business owner. She owns a lemonade stand and is in high demand at neighborhood garage sales and even Raven Landing Senior Community, which schedules regular visits so residents can enjoy her wares.
She’s 11 years old and about to enter sixth grade at Barnette Magnet School. Allison has been operating her lemonade stand since she was six years old, according to her mother.
“I like it because I get to see new people and I get support,” Allison said. “I have fundraisers for the Animal Shelter. I add new items to the menu and people are just happy.”
It all started when she was six years old and her aunt asked her to man a homemade lemonade stand at her community yard sale.
“It lit this fire under her,” said Allison’s mother Julie Saunders.
The following year, Edstrom Construction, decided to give away a couple pre-constructed lemonade stands to deserving children in the area. Allison was nominated by a number of
people and received one of the stands.
She painted the stand yellow, pink and purple and adorned it with lemon decorations. Her dad Mark Saunders added wheels for easy transport and a roof to protect the lemonade stand from inclement weather.
A chalkboard lists menu items.
Her grandfather lives at Raven Landing Senior Community, so that connection led to regular visits there.
“She is a foody,” her mother said.
Allison insists on using real organic lemon juice and sugar. No pre-packaged mixes for this entrepreneur.
Through the years, she has added to the menu. A friend donated a Keurig coffee machine, so she can offer coffee. Hot Cocoa is also on the menu.
When she started making a profit, she invested in a snow cone machine and a cotton candy machine. So her business continues to grow.
As with every business owner, she has had to raise prices to deal with inflation. A glass of lemonade now costs $1.50. Strawberry lemonade costs $2.
“I had to change it because the cost of supplies has gone up,” Allison said.
She sticks to her decision to buy organic ingredients, even though it might cost a little more.
“It’s the real deal,” she said.
Additional costs include cups, lids and straws, as well as separate cups for snow cones and syrup for the snow cones.
Although she is only 11 years old, she is already planning her future education. She recently told her mother she wants to be a veterinarian. Through online sources, she discovered she can earn a vet tech license online, so she plans to do that while completing her education through North Star College while in high school.
She also recently gave her mother $300 of her lemonade stand profit and asked her to set up an account to help pay for college. Not long ago, she took $200 of profit and purchased items on the Wish List of the Fairbanks Animal Shelter. She plans to continue that charity work.
“I’ve only done it once so far, but I want to keep doing it multiple times,” Allison said. “I want to see those animals again because they look so cute and I want to help them find a place to live.”
You can keep track of where Allison sets up her lemonade stand by following her Facebook page: Allison’s Lemonade Stand.