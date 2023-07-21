Allison Johnson is an established business owner. She owns a lemonade stand and is in high demand at neighborhood garage sales and even Raven Landing Senior Community, which schedules regular visits so residents can enjoy her wares.

She’s 11 years old and about to enter sixth grade at Barnette Magnet School. Allison has been operating her lemonade stand since she was six years old, according to her mother.

