The trial of Steven H. Downs continued Wednesday with jurors listening to recorded audio from the interrogation that led up to the defendant’s arrest in February of 2019.
Investigator Randel Mcpherron, one of two troopers who questioned Downs in February of 2019, said that Downs repeatedly denied the allegations during the interaction, despite being confronted with DNA evidence.
“During the interrogation, as you’ve heard, he was just constantly in denial,” Mcpherron testified Wednesday. “He just kept saying there’s been a mistake, couldn’t be me, just denial, denial, denial.”
The recorded audio played Wednesday in Fairbanks Superior Court was the first time that jurors heard from Downs, who has still not said whether he will testify during trial. The interrogation took place on February 14, 2019 in Auburn, Maine after DNA submitted to an online database by a relative of Downs matched DNA from the crime scene.
“We took the DNA sample that was found at the crime scene, that was found inside Sophie’s body … they were able to develop a full profile from this sample and it was analyzed against these databases,” Mcpherron said during Downs’ interrogation. “It came down to you. You’re the source of the DNA. It’s you Steve, and that’s why we’re here.”
Downs, who has maintained his innocence in the case, denied the allegations.
“It’s not possible, how could I not have any connection in my mind or memory. I am not a liar, I don’t lie, it just doesn’t make sense,” Downs said in the recorded audio. “There’s no way I could have ever done anything like that.”
Defense attorney Jim Howaniec noted that investigators have never found a match to fingerprints collected from the scene of the crime.
“None of the fingerprints found at the scene were a match to the ones we collected,” Mcpherron confirmed.
Downs, 47, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie, of Pitkas Point, whose body was found raped, stabbed and shot in a dorm bathtub at the University of Alaska Fairbanks bathtub the afternoon of April 26, 1993. He had been a student at the time of Sergie’s death and lived in the upper-campus dormitory where her body was later discovered.
The trial — which was originally expected to last six weeks — could wrap up this week, as the state expects to call its final witness on Thursday. The defense said they plan to call five to six witnesses to the stand on Friday.
Mcpherron’s testimony will continue Thursday morning at Rabinowitz Courthouse.