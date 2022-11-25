The annual Iron Dog snowmachine race will take place this February with five previous champions returning to fight for the 2023 title.
“The Iron Dog is the world’s longest, toughest snowmobile race,” said director Mike Vasser. “Teams of two travel across Alaska enduring extreme weather conditions and unpredictable terrain.”
This year’s course is 2,503 miles and goes through 23 communities. The race starts and finishes in Big Lake, going up around Kotzebue and back to Nome for the halfway layover. Riders average approximately 55 mph throughout the race and at times reach 90-100 mph. They face a plethora of challenges including having to break trail, the possibility of there not being any snow, temperatures plunging to maybe -50 degrees Fahrenheit (-100 with windchill), all of which lead to unforeseen breakdowns.
This year is especially competitive as $200,000, the biggest purse in Iron Dog history, is at stake, with first through tenth places receiving cash. There are also a variety of contingency prizes awarded to the entirety of the teams.
“This year is looking really good,” Vasser said. “We have 25 pro-class teams and registration closed for that on Halloween.” Iron Dog also has Expedition Class teams that are comprised of up to four people and are not timed. Currently, 32 expedition class teams are registered and registration closes on Dec. 1.
“This year, 25% of the pro-class racers are from rural Alaska,” Vasser said. That’s significantly more than normal. “We’re excited to see how everyone does.”
The start and finish of the race will be recorded and livestreamed to the Iron Dog Race website. GPS tracking and live updates are available there as well.
This year’s race will begin with the Expedition Class on Feb. 15, and the Pro Class will take off two days later on Feb. 17. “Stay tuned for a great race!” Vasser said in a final comment. “I look forward to everyone having a fast and safe ride in 2023.”