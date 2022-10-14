A virtual forum for Alaska House District 34 candidates Rep. Grier Hopkins and Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Frank Tomaszewski became heated at points Wednesday night, with the forum moderator politely admonishing both men at the end.

The forum was hosted by the Fairbanks chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as part of its state candidate series.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.