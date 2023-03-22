According to Gov. Mike Dunleavy's March 16 column on his proposed "parental rights" bill, he thinks the bill should "not be controversial." But this proposal follows immediately after his attorney general dropped State protection for LGBTQ individuals against discrimination in housing and financing, so the underlying intent is obvious, and for those of us who oppose state-sanctioned prejudice it is highly controversial.
Forcing transgender students who have transitioned to use opposite gender bathrooms, as this bill does, puts them at risk for harassment and bullying. Schools are often a safer space for LGBTQ students whose parents do not accept and support them at home, because teachers must and do include every child without discrimination in their classrooms.
At school these students can live their authentic lives, or at least something closer to that ideal. For students whose parents might become violent or turn their children out into the streets if the children were to come out at home, school is literally a lifesaver and this bill puts them at risk. Why do parents have the "right" to treat their children this way?! What about parents' responsibilities?
Parents' rights are not totalitarian, and do not supplant the human rights that students have to be safe, secure, accepted and cared for, whether they fulfill the parents’ dreams and ambitions or not. Nowhere in Dunleavy's proposed bill does he outline what children's rights are. One also wonders why parents are not having open conversations at home about sexuality; children of these parents may also be the ones who need sex education the most, because that knowledge will be denied them at home. Maturing sexually as all public students do, without any understanding of what it means or how to behave can have serious consequences. Perhaps it’s why sex ed was introduced into public school curriculum in the first place; too many parents weren’t doing their job.
If Governor Dunleavy wants to convince folks that his actions and proposals aren't controversial or partisan, perhaps he should do what Minnesota Governor Walz has just said to the world: "In this state, hate has no home." Let’s hear it in Alaska.