A virtual forum for Alaska House District 34 candidates Rep. Grier Hopkins and Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Frank Tomaszewski became heated at points Wednesday night, with the forum moderator politely admonishing both men at the end.
The forum was hosted by the Fairbanks chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as part of its state candidate series.
When asked a “yes/no” question on ranked choice voting, the candidates attempted to engage in debate.
Tomaszewski opposes the system, saying it “wreaks havoc on our voting system,” while Hopkins said its intent is to “bring people together and reduce harsh party rhetoric.”
When Tomaszewski asked pointedly whether it means supporting “dark money” and Hopkins attempted to rebut, moderator Andrea Quintyne cut them off.
“This is supposed to be a forum where you speak to us as the candidates,” Quintyne said, adding a debate about that specific topic could be arranged at another time. “We must be respectful of everyone else here.”
Overall, the debate topics included an upcoming vote on a constitutional convention, reforms in law enforcement and climate change. Hopkins touted — and at times defended — his record as a representative, while Tomaszewski called for less federal government involvement.
District needs
Candidates were asked about the biggest need their district faces and what they could do to address them.
Tomaszewski called “rampant inflation” caused by a federal government “that is printing money at unprecedented levels” the biggest concern for his district and the state, along with limits on how to heat homes.
“We are suffering in our state and our districts with some of the highest heating fuel costs,” Tomaszewski said. He said a plan for a state gas line doesn’t include a Fairbanks spur, saying the borough has received the short end of the stick compared to Anchorage. He also called for a true constitutional Permanent Fund dividend.
“I believe we should be following the full statutory PFD, which would be a big boost for those who are fueling their fuel containers right now during record prices,” Tomaszewski said.
Like Tomaszewski, Hopkins said he’s heard the same concerns, but he added “I’m not going to sit here and say the federal government is the problem.”
Hopkins instead said he’s taken steps to reduce energy costs by passing bipartisan legislation to keep Interior Gas Utility bonding rates lower. He supported a natural gas line but said it’s not coming for a long time while harping on the need for a Fairbanks spur.
“I want to take our own problems into our own hands instead of relying on a 50-year plan for a gas pipeline,” Hopkins said.
He added he voted in support of this year’s PFD, the largest issued in state history, because of the high cost of living. However, he said Alaskans “can’t rely on a supersized dividend going into the future.”
He challenged Tomaszewski on how the state would pay for it, whether by slashing the budget or raising taxes “or raid the Permanent Fund.” Protecting the fund, he said, ensures continued dividends and keeps taxes lower.
Tomaszeweski supports a convention, saying he trusts the voters “to make a good decision,” while Hopkins said “we have a model constitution” that has “put us on the path to success.”
Establishing
positions
Hopkins said he’s proud of his voting record and trying to cross party lines whenever possible.
“We need to put party labels aside and make sure we’re working with any Alaskan to find solutions that put Alaska’s future on the best path possible, as well as make sure our schools are funded and police and public safety are given the adequate tools,” Hopkins said.
Tomaszewski said he would fight for the residents of Fairbanks and his district “because I feel like the little people have not been taken care of and the lower and middle class families have been bearing the cost of state government.”
Hopkins, he said, has voted to keep the dividend from being fully funded.
Tomaszewski added Hopkins “has written off” the natural gas pipeline for Fairbanks, noting that “supply creates its own demand,” and if the supply comes in, the infrastructure can be built.
LGBTQ protections
Asked about state anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ Alaskans, Tomaszeweski and Hopkins condemned discrimination in general but took different paths.
Hopkins said he co-sponsored failed bipartisan legislation to include LGTBQ as a protected class against hate crimes, noting the conversation was important and that he will push for it in the future. Tomaszeweski said federal protections already exist, adding “you cannot legislate morality onto people, only be good examples to people around us.”
On the topic of climate action legislation, Tomaszewski said practical applications such as weatherization to reduce energy use and exploring more effective energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear and natural gas are more effective than legislation.
Hopkins said the state had an effective climate change impact plan under Bill Walker, adding the state needs to address the issues, including renewable energy projects and investing in the University of Alaska.
Another question asked about law enforcement reform, as proposed once by state Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, including a ban on chokeholds and shooting at moving vehicles, reporting of use of force and cultural and de-escalation training and required body cameras. The use of force reporting passed, while seven other pieces did not.
Tomaszeweski called the topic complex, noting the police need “an adequate amount of training funding to be available” and that some aspects require the input of police departments. Hopkins supported all aspects of reform, adding that Gray-Jackson’s reform legislation came as separate items earning the endorsement of several police chiefs.
Both candidates consider the Yukon/Kuskokwim salmon collapse a major issue in need of a comprehensive plan, adding that fishing is an important subsistence and cultural resource.
“We really need to consider some of the actions that have taken place,” Tomaszeweski said. He added people have different opinions on the salmon population decline that need to be addressed.
Hopkins linked the salmon collapse to the larger climate change crisis and fishing bycatch regulation issues, adding it’s not a decline “but a cataphoric disappearance of these fish. He called for responsible fishing regulations and bycatch reform and taking action on climate change with international and domestic partners.