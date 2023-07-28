FNSB Emergency Alert: A Level 3 (GO) Evacuation is in effect for the following area(s): Lower Salcha River. This means “GO”. Evacuate NOW. LEAVE IMMEDIATELY! Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should evacuate immediately. If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand that emergency services may not be available to assist you further. DO NOT delay leaving to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect your home. THIS WILL BE THE LAST ALERT THAT YOU RECEIVE. Entry to evacuated areas may be denied until conditions are safe.
Editor: The preceding was published as a public service and will be updated as more information is received.