If your garden produces lots of Zucchini and lots of Mint, this is a great way to use some of both. This is an easy dish to make for a light dinner, or even a departure from a traditional breakfast meal. You can also serve slices as an appetizer. When making this variety of summer squash for dinner, I serve this with a bowl of soup or a green salad. Give it a try!
2 medium zucchini grated. (I don’t peel the zucchini.)
1 sheet puff pastry thawed in the refrigerator.
3 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese
1 small container whole milk ricotta cheese and 8 ounces of low-fat cream cheese softened.
3 green onion stalks finely sliced.
½ cup of chopped mint leaves
Salt and black pepper to taste.
¼ cup crumbled feta cheese,
3 tablespoons pine nuts (optional)
Place a colander over a bowl and add the grated zucchini. Press it down with your hands to squeeze all liquid out. Let it sit for 20 minutes. I also wrap the grated zucchini in paper towels to ensure the liquid is all squeezed out.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Unroll the puff pastry sheet. Roll it out gently a little bit so that it will fit with just a bit of overhang into a 9 inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Press the edges slightly to adhere to the sides of the pan. Fold any excess along the sides. Poke the bottom of the pastry sheet with a fork.
Beat the egg lightly with 1 teaspoon of water. Use it to give the pastry an egg wash. Save the rest of the egg.
Sprinkle parmesan over the bottom.
Place it onto a rack set in the middle rack of the oven. Bake for 8-10 minutes. If it seems to puff up, gently push down with the back of spoon. Drop the temperature to 350F (175C) to bake another 7-8 minutes until light brown and firm. Remove from the oven and turn heat back up to 400F. As with anything you bake, keep an eye on it to prevent burning.
Mix the ricotta cheese and cream cheese and add the remaining beaten egg.
Add in the spring onions, mint, parsley, lemon zest, salt, and pepper. Spoon this mixture into the tart pan with pastry and spread out to a thin layer.
Arrange the zucchini on top of the cheese mixture; sprinkle the feta cheese over this, drizzle with a little olive oil and add a final grind of black pepper.
Put the tray back into the oven. Bake until the pastry is puffed up, crisp and golden, the cheese melting, and the zucchini charring a bit. Allow about 15-20 minutes. Watch carefully, oven temperatures vary, and you don’t want a burnt tart.
Toast the optional pine nuts until golden brown and fragrant, about 5 minutes or so.
Remove the tart from the oven and place onto a cooling rack and sprinkle the pine nuts over it all.
Allow the tart to cool for 10 minutes before cutting it into slices and serving. Enjoy!