If your garden produces lots of Zucchini and lots of Mint, this is a great way to use some of both. This is an easy dish to make for a light dinner, or even a departure from a traditional breakfast meal. You can also serve slices as an appetizer. When making this variety of summer squash for dinner, I serve this with a bowl of soup or a green salad. Give it a try!

Ingredients

Follow Jo Heckman on https://jostablealaska.com and connect via email at jostablealaska@gmail.com.