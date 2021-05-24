The Parks Highway is one of our busiest highways that connects us with Anchorage and the railbelt communities. Our nearest city on this route is Nenana, which boomed with the building of the Alaska Railroad just over one hundred years ago. For many years the only way to get to Nenana from Fairbanks, would be by rail or by riverboat. It was not until 1953 that you could officially drive a car to Nenana. Today’s Nugget is about the first road between Fairbanks and Nenana, which was more like a trail. It was known as a “tote road.” This trail is what later became the Parks Highway that we all speed down today.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, November 25, 1953
CARAVAN GOING TO NENANA SUNDAY
A caravan of bundled Fairbanksans will drive the newly opened, rugged road to Nenana this Sunday to prove once again the feasibility of a highway from here to that point.
The round-trip trek to the little railroad town is being organized by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
It was only a few short weeks ago that the first such trip was made—by Chamber men from Nenana. Since then, spirited Alaskans have driven the pioneer trail, thus opening the wedge for another avenue from Fairbanks to the outlying community.
The trip will be made unless the weather drops under 15 below zero. The road is a little rough in spots but easily traversable without chains, reports Arnold Anderson of the Nenana Chamber. There is no particular danger, he said, no high cliffs or similar hazards.
The caravan of Fairbanks cars will assemble at Kelly’s Service station on Garden Island next Sunday morning before 8 a.m., at which time the three-to-four-hour drive starts.
Al Seeliger, chairman of the Fairbanks Chamber’s road committee, urged all chamber members as well as other interested persons to join the entourage. A tow car will follow the drivers.
The Nenana Chamber of Commerce is having a moose meat banquet at 1 p.m. for the caravan. Persons wishing to attend should contact the Fairbanks Chamber by Friday before 5 p.m.
Chairman Seeliger cited several routine precautions. A set of chains should be carried, although they will not likely be needed, he states. Cars should not be overloaded. A spare tire should be carried, as well as some ingredient to keep the gasoline from freezing.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, November 30, 1953
105 Cars Make Trip Over Tote Road to Nenana; No Accidents.
Approximately 105 cars and more than 400 people completed a round-trip to Nenana over the new “tote” road in the huge Chamber of Commerce caravan Sunday.
No serious difficulties were experienced by the many vehicles that made the round trip through approximately 120 miles of wilderness.
Passengers in the cars ranged from grandmothers to babes in arms. A special welcoming committee of the Nenana Chamber of Commerce welcomed the travelers in the Nenana Ice Pool community hall, and each visitor was presented with a special certificate commemorating the trip.
The streets of Nenana presented a strange sight, with traffic snarled at one time, and more vehicles than have ever been seen in the river community parked all over town.
The caravan to Nenana was led by Art Seeliger, who completed the trip in three hours and 15 minutes. The caravan, which was assembled at Kelly’s service station, left Fairbanks at exactly eight o’clock. However, the cars became well separated on the trip, and before the day ended, the vehicles were strung over virtually every part of the 60-mile wilderness trail.
Travelers reported only one serious inconvenience along the way, and that was the lack of shall we say restrooms?
Road conditions varied from fair out of Ester, to very rutted and bumpy along the “corduroy” road section near Nenana.
Ice in the Nenana slough broke during the day, and a new road route had to be marked out.
In the Nenana Community Hall, Mayor Ralph Rivers and President of the Chamber of Commerce Al Polet, were greeted by Nenana Mayor Henry Olsen and Arnold Anderson, president of the Nenana Chamber. A short program of speeches followed. (The program officiated over by Al Bramstedt of KFAR, will be broadcast by that station at eight o’clock tonight.)
Residents were enthusiastic about the possibilities of completing a good road between the two cities.
“The route was very good. We had no trouble at all, and we enjoyed the trip very much,” Said Ken Ubelhode, one of the many who made the trip.
“Actually, the route right now is no worse than the road from Boundary to Dawson City,” said Maurice Johnson, member of the territorial road board, who also made the trip.
“This newly opened tote road is binding Fairbanks and Nenana closer together,” said Al Polet, president of the Fairbanks chamber.
Ethel Granite, who drove a station wagon, experienced the most serious engine trouble on the trip. The cooling system of her car developed trouble, and she found the engine to be completely dry.
Other travelers pitched in to help her. They all emptied their jugs of coffee into the radiator of her car, and Mrs. Granite’s station wagon proceeded home with a radiator full of coffee.
Note: At the time these newspaper articles were published, the highway bridge that crosses the Tanana had not been built. The cars had to drive across the frozen ice of the Tanana River to get to Nenana. The bridge was not built until fourteen years later in 1967. The Pioneer Men’s Igloo No. 4 currently has two members that are brothers, who made the exciting caravan trip with their parents to Nenana on that cold November day in 1953. We wonder how many more participants in that great event are still with us today? This processional History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by Men’s Igloo No. 4 and Women’s Igloo No. 8 of the Pioneers of Alaska, who would like to remind you that History Nuggets are posted every Monday to our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.