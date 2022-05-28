After a particularly long winter, Interior Alaska has finally turned the corner into summer. The forecast is for warm and windy weather over the weekend, which is perfect not only for Memorial Day recreation but also for fires.
The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center (AICC) released a statement reminding Alaskans to be aware of the potential for wildfires over the weekend. “While spring green-up is occurring around the state, the lack of precipitation has left dead surface fuels very dry and susceptible to ignition,” reads a statement from AICC.
Coupled with dry and windy conditions is the fact that, due to warm weather and long weekend, “lots of people are going to be out camping, hiking, boating, barbecuing…,” said Norm McDonald with the Alaska Division of Forestry. “We just ask [the public] to be extremely careful when it comes to the potential for starting wildfires.”
A burn permit suspension is in place for much of the state, including Fairbanks, Delta and the Copper River basin. A burn permit suspension prohibits burn barrels and burning brush piles and lawns, but allows for small fires.
Small campfires (meaning those with diameters of three feet or less and with flames less than two feet high) are permitted, but people should be attentive and use extreme caution.
AICC personnel remind Alaskans to keep campfires small and under control, never leave fires unattended and to have tools and water on hand to put out fires. Along these lines, people should make sure campfires are completely out — meaning doused with water multiple times — before leaving them. People should not dump barbecue ashes or coal in the woods; instead, place them in a fireproof container, according to the AICC.
On Thursday, a National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Interior Alaska from Delta Junction to Fort Yukon. Warm temperatures, dry conditions with low humidity and winds all create the potential for “the development of large and dangerous fires,” according to the NWS.
Less than two months into fire season, Alaska firefighters have already responded to 123 wildfires, as of Wednesday. About 80% of those were human-caused.
Alaska Division of Forestry firefighters responded to a fire near homes on the outskirts of Fairbanks earlier this week. The Lawlor fire was burning in black spruce near Miller Hill Road on Wednesday, but was contained within a few hours that evening.