A 22-year-old Fairbanks man faces up to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman last year after a party at his home.
Harrison Attla was charged with one count each of second-and third-degree sexual assault for the April 2021 incident. He pleaded guilty to the third-degree charge and agreed that his conduct was the most serious in the definition of the offense, an aggravating factor which allows a judge to impose a sentence beyond the presumptive range. The second-degree assault charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
According to charging documents, the victim told Fairbanks police she fell asleep in Attla's bed after drinking several beers and consuming multiple hits of concentrated cannabis at the party. When she awoke the next morning she “noticed something felt wrong around her genitals” and reported the incident.
During an interview with police, Attla reportedly admitted to touching the woman and acknowledged that she had told him 'No’ earlier in the night, according to the charges.
Attla would normally face a presumptive sentencing range of two to 12 years because he does not have any prior felonies, according to Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines. The inclusion of the "most serious" aggravator increases that range up to 99 years.
Attla will be sentenced Nov. 4 in Fairbanks Superior Court.