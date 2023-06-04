Editor’s note: This is the second in a series on Alaska-focused energy topics contributed by Gwen Holdmann, Alaska Center for Energy and Power founder and UAF Associate Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation & Industry Partnerships.Environmentally sustainable hydro is something we have learned how to do.

When Governor Dunleavy charged the recently formed Energy Security Task Force with the challenge to reduce Alaska’s electric rates to match the least expensive delivered cost of power anywhere in the world, I’ll admit I had a mini anxiety attack. I had just accepted a leadership role with the group and there are a lot of reasons to reflexively say that level of cheap power is not possible — our market is too small, services cost too much, we lack the necessary infrastructure — to name a few obstacles. Furthermore, the governor believes we should match this rate not only on the Railbelt or in Southeast Alaska, but statewide!