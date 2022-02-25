A Feb. 14 email from Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Assistant Superintendent Kate LaPlaunt to music teachers caused some disharmony when she referenced possible adjustments and cuts to elementary school band and orchestra programs.
No traveling music teachers
LaPlaunt’s email noted that no itinerant music instructors in elementary schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Her email noted that discussion and plans for a second semester introduction to band and orchestra at the fifth grade level is possible. LaPlaunt oversees the district’s elementary schools.
“This would help students prepare for 6th grade at the middle school, potentially for three full years before high school,” LaPlaunt wrote.
The district faces stark budget decisions for the upcoming school year as it seeks to balance a $17 million deficit. The board of education already approved the closure of three elementary schools and shifted sixth-grade students into middle school, potentially saving $3 million a year.
LaPlaunt’s email said additional arts and music teachers are planned for secondary schools, but details still “need to be worked out, along with the space availability issue.”
The district funded its district-wide band and orchestra teachers with CARES Act funding for the current school year, after cutting them from the general fund budget. CARES Act funding is considered supplemental, one-time funding.
Other changes
LaPlaunt’s email said this year’s budget doesn’t include the districtwide positions, but will add three positions to middle and high schools.
General music teachers assigned to Nordale and Joy, which close at the end of this year, “will have the same opportunity as all teachers at those schools to either apply for open positions for which they are qualified or to be placed through the Involuntary Transfer Status process.”
Crawford and Anderson elementary schools on Eielson Air Force Base share a music teacher. With Anderson closing and students merging into Crawford, the music teacher will work full time at Crawford.
Instruments from the closed schools will be redistributed to schools with band and orchestra programs in proportion to enrollment numbers, LaPlaunt wrote. Elementary schools will only retain a small selection of instruments for introduction purposes.
Speaking up
Music teachers and supporters of the program didn’t take the news well. The volunteer advocacy group Fairbanks Public School Music Advocacy Committee called on parents and teachers to send letters to local lawmakers and speak at upcoming school board meetings.
Parent and musician Erin Janoso said she didn’t understand why the letter was sent out before budget decisions were made by the school board.
“It is the school board, not the district admin that votes on and makes these final budget decisions,” Janoso said.
Janaso works with the advocacy group.
She said she’s observed music programs being strained but stable for years, before the district decided to cut fourth grade music last year.
“It seems like it’s gone from death by a thousand paper cuts to massive hack jobs,” Janaso said.
Impacts to students, Janoso said, would be wide-ranging, especially for those just learning to play music.
“A skill such as playing a musical instrument to become proficient to sound good takes a lot of time, experience and instruction,” Janoso said. “They need years to get to that point where they can play in high school bands or compete for scholarships.”
If the cuts LaPlaunt’s email references occur, elementary school students “will not have enough opportunity to practice to get to that point,” Janoso said.
She added there’s a personal stake involved in it for her.
“My daughter is an elementary student who was looking forward to taking band and if this stands, she won’t be able to do this for years,” Janoso said.
It’s one reason why she and the advocacy group are encouraging people to speak out during upcoming school board budget meetings
“We’re also trying to work to recruit more volunteers to keep momentum going,” Janoso said.
The school board will hold a public hearing and work session at 6:30 p.m. Monday.