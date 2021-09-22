The Yukon Flats School Board unanimously approved a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for all staff in the district. First Chief Rhonda Pitka confirmed the Tuesday night decision, explaining that “all of our school board members voted for the vaccine mandate to protect our students.”
Yukon Flats School District Superintendent Debbe Landcaster said the decision to mandate has been discussed for a while. A main impetus was that people in the district’s six villages have passed away due to Covid complications, including some parents of children in the schools.
“Children have parents dying, and that’s terrible,” Landcaster said.
She added that because research suggests that adults can transmit the Delta variant to children easier than children can transmit it to adults, students would be safer if staff were vaccinated.
“We wanted to do everything we could to provide the safest possible learning environment,” Lancaster said. She did not know of any other districts in Alaska who have adopted similar measures.
The district employs roughly 70 people, and Landcaster said that roughly 80% are already vaccinated. Despite extremely high vaccination rates among staff and in most villages, there have been Covid-19 cases in Yukon Flats schools this year.
The fact that a rural Alaska school district was a leader in adopting a vaccine requirement is in line with most of remote Alaska’s approach to the pandemic. Landcaster explained that the decision was also based in part on the history of deadly pandemics in Alaska, which disproportionately impacted Indigenous populations.
“We have a history in these villages,” Landcaster said. That has prompted rural communities to take the virus particularly seriously. According to Landcaster, over 90% of residents in most Yukon Flats school district communities are already vaccinated, with one village’s rate as high as 98%.
The Yukon Flats school district is headquartered in Fort Yukon and encompasses an area of Interior Alaska north of Fairbanks to Arctic Village, the northernmost of the district’s communities. District schools include Arctic Village School in Arctic Village; Circle School in Circle; Cruikshank School in Beaver; Fort Yukon School in Fort Yukon; John Fredson School in Venetie; and Tsuk Taih School in Chalkyitsik.