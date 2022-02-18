Fairbanks North Star Borough School District administrators briefly highlighted potential layoffs during a Tuesday board of education regular meeting.
The “reduction in force” plan calls for the potential layoff of 47 full-time elementary teachers, 21 full-time secondary school teachers, and a career and technical education teacher. The plan, according to Chief School Administrator Karen Melin, is part of the annual budget process required under Alaska state statute.
“It becomes necessary under one of two categories,” Melin said. “The first is a decrease in enrollment and a decrease in basic need.”
Melin said the district qualifies under both scenarios.
District projections anticipate an enrollment of 12,191 students next year, down from the official 12,267 enrollment this year. This year’s enrollment came in 219 students less than initially projected and 966 students lower than 2019-2020 school year enrollment of 13,233.
As a result, expected basic needs funding from the state drops by $5 million, from $145.8 million in this current fiscal year to $140.9 million. The district received $150.1 million in 2020. As a whole, the district faces a $19 million deficit it needs to close for the next fiscal year, which includes school closures and middle school realignment
Melin said the reduction plan isn’t set in stone, merely policy prescribed under state law.
“I want to note that we may never need this plan, but we need to have it according to state statute,” Melin said.
If the district needs to implement the plan, however, even long-time teachers could be impacted, including with districtwide art, music, special education and charter school positions.
The board ultimately makes the final decision and would be based on funding from both the state and the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
“It is possible that the district would have to lay off currently employed tenured teachers,” Melin said.
Layoffs under the plan follow a strict guideline, including notification to the unions that a plan will go into effect. Laying off of tenured teachers has its own protocols, starting in reverse seniority.
The district may elect to recall tenured teachers under a hiring preference if the district’s condition improves in the next three years.
The board will consider the plan for adoption on March 1, along with a proposed budget.