With school now in session and 81 school bus routes shuttling students every weekday, it is important for drivers to be mindful of school buses throughout the borough.
In the morning, roads are busiest with school buses from 7-7:45 a.m. with high school and middle school buses and 8:45-9:15 a.m. for elementary school buses, Ryan Hinton, Fairbanks North Star Borough School District transportation director, said.
In the afternoon, roads are busiest between 2-4 p.m, Hinton said.
Alaska law prohibits drivers from passing school buses on all roads when the stop sign is extended and red lights are flashing. Vehicles should stop 30 feet from the bus. The only exception is for vehicles traveling the opposite direction on a divided highway.
Failure to stop for a school bus is a Class B misdemeanor in Alaska, which carries a fine up to $100 dollars and six demerit points on one’s license.
In 2021, school bus-related crashes resulted in 108 deaths, according to the National Safety Council. Five of those deaths were school bus passengers, and 74 were occupants of other vehicles.
More than 9,500 hundred people were injured in school bus-related accidents in 2021. Fewer than 500 of them were bus passengers.
The school district is working to develop a website that would allow real-time tracking of school buses in the borough, Hinton said. The website will provide route data and estimated time of arrival for each stop, with more features added in the future. It is planned to be available to the public in mid-September.
